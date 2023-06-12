Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval is in the eye of the hurricane. The young soccer player, who has just been expelled from Junior de Barranquilla, has been a trend on social networks since last Wednesday, after an intimate video of him was leaked with another woman who is not his wife.

Although the recording date of the video is unknown, in which Sandoval appears sharing privacy with a young woman who Internet users have said would be a junior cheerleaderthe controversy has been great in barranquilla.

In fact, in the midst of comments from Junior fans, it became known in the last hours the official pronouncement of Kamila Falsthe player’s wife, who seemed to have reacted indirectly, but now decided to speak with authority.

Wife of ‘Chino’ Sandoval breaks her silence for an intimate video of the footballer with another woman

Sandoval, former junior player. Photo: Instagram of Luis Sandoval and KRONOS AGENCY

In days past, a message had echoed on Kamila’s social networks.

In it, posted on Instagram stories, it read: “Everything in this life has a purpose, one day everything will be clear. Everything will make sense. You will be able to say “so, this was the reason why God allowed this in my life!” Trust, soon you will see the sun shine as pretty as your little face”.

But this weekend the young woman from Barranquilla decided to speak directly about the video.

“Regarding the news that has been of such interest to many of you, I have nothing to say simply because it is part of my private life and should be handled as such“Said the young woman in a message in which she asked for greater prudence and respect.

As it became known, on the night of this Saturday Sandoval and Fals went out to eat at a prestigious restaurant in Barranquillaa sign that despite the external noise their relationship remains stronger than ever.

This is how Sandoval left Junior de Barranquilla

Photo: Alfonso Suarez. Kronos Agency

The decision to terminate Sandoval’s contract was made after a meeting held at the offices of the Barranquillero club, at the beginning of May.

The ‘Chino’ left the place accompanied by a security person from the club, without giving statements to the media.

Sandoval was one of the most promising players in Junior and was even part of the Colombian National Team in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarterfinals. He was also on the team that participated, unsuccessfully, in the 2020 Pre-Olympic.

His disciplinary problems caused Junior to give him up to try to save his career. In the second semester of 2021 he was loaned to Fortaleza, from B, where he continued. He then went to Águilas Doradas, where he only played seven games in the first half of last year, and from there he returned to the subsidiary, Barranquilla.

In May of this 2023, he left the club. And not through the expected door.

