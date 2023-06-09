Saturday, June 10, 2023
Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval reappears after leaking a video with a woman who is not his wife

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval reappears after leaking a video with a woman who is not his wife


Luis

Sandoval, former junior player.

Photo:

Instagram of Luis Sandoval and KRONOS AGENCY

Sandoval, former junior player.

Sandoval reacted in the midst of the controversy and his wife’s message.

Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval is not having a good time. The footballer, who has joined the youth teams of the Colombian National Team on several occasions, is in the eye of the hurricane due to the situation of indiscipline that led him to be expelled from the Barranquilla Junior a couple of weeks ago.

And, in the midst of that avalanche, he was added a few days ago the scandal due to the leak of an intimate video of him, with a woman who is not his wife.

(In context: Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader).

Now, with all eyes on you, Sandoval decided to reappear and react after the different accusations.

The ‘Chino’ Sandoval reappears after controversy

Photo:

Alfonso Suarez. Kronos Agency

Sandoval, plunged into silence since his departure from Junior, reappeared with a video posted on his social networks.

Accompanying the recording, in which he is seen exercising, Sandoval noted:

“God’s timing is perfect. I’m not in a hurry, I have FAITH. Getting ready”.

(Also: Wife of Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval reacts after the leaked intimate video with another woman).

In the background, the song ‘Overcoming’, by rapper Miky Woodz, is heard.

“Of everything they throw at me, you are the host, it seems that for telling lies they get paid a commission”is heard while your workout is playing.

The decision to end Sandoval’s contract was made after a meeting held at the Junior offices in Barranquilla, at the beginning of May, with the presence of the players from the squad.

More news

SPORTS

