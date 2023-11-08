Cali suffered, but qualified for the eight best in the Colombian soccer championship, after tying, on the hour, 1-1, with the Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

Sebastian Tamarain the 86th minute of the game, put the local team ahead and Cali left the New Year’s Eve party.

Very sincere

However, in the fourth minute of replacement, Teófilo Gutiérrez land made a pass to Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, who scored 1-1 and saved the classification.

Sandoval arrived in the middle of a scandal and the signing of the contract precipitated the departure of the coach at the time, Jorge Luis Pinto.

Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval and Jorge Luis Pinto Photo: @AsoDeporCali and Dimayor

Today, Sandoval enjoys and lives one of his best moments. This is how he spoke at the end of the game.

The moment. “I feel very good. “I am in a beautiful moment in my career, it is time to continue working to achieve the goals that one has.”



“Bottled. “We deserved this because we had been suffering a lot for a year and a half. “We went out to look for the goal, they converted us and we had to fight.”

The tie. “The support of the fans helped us. I was given that opportunity to score and we are at eight. We are going to work to continue.”

The goal. “Teófilo Gutiérrez is an idol for me, because of his talent, because of what he has won. Whenever he catches the ball I try to unmark myself and wherever he looks he always puts it.”

Suffering. “On a personal level I feel good. You have to enjoy. We have suffered a lot, I have suffered, my family too and I want to dedicate this to them.”

