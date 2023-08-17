Luis Chávez is obsessed with continuing his career within Europe, which is why this summer he has made the least appropriate decisions to meet that goal. The left-hander, biased by his representative team, broke the bad relationship with Grupo Pachuca to be able to go to soccer in Russia, where he had an offer from Dynamo Moscow. Due to the banking complications that the country is experiencing due to its war affairs, the club cannot pay for the transfer of Chávez, thus, the midfielder agreed to free himself.
More news about the transfer market
As is already known, the player informed Pachuca that he would pay his own exit clause, what he never reported is that the money would also come from the Russian team. Everything has turned out fatally for the Mexican, along the way he has understood that there is not the slightest option of going to soccer in Russia, he is disappointed, and exhibited. And now, before returning to train with the Hidalgo state team, he is knocking on the last door of hope.
Sources report that Chávez’s agent moves him strongly within Feyenoord, a club that has had a sporting interest in the Mexican for a long time and that is analyzing the prudence of his arrival, because at this moment the club where Santiago Giménez plays does not have money to spare. and other firms have closed in Luis’s position. To this day and beyond the presence of the champion of the Netherlands, the most viable is the return of the midfielder to work with Pachuca.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Luis #Chávez #options #Russia #path #Europe
Leave a Reply