WAITING FOR IT 👀

Luis Chávez’s priority is to go to Europe, as he has indicated to ESPN ‘Even if he is 35 years old, the priority is to seek to leave Mexico.’

😳 But information has emerged from Diario el Universal, that Chivas and Monterrey would go for the Pachuca player. pic.twitter.com/AOxL0BHwso

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 10, 2023