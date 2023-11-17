Luis Chavez enjoys football playing in Europe with the Dynamo Moscow from Russia, but achieving his dream was not easy at all, because he had to fight with many situations that worked against him and therefore, in his most recent call-up with the Mexican team he has not hesitated to break the silence about what he experienced at the time. trying to leave Club Pachuca towards Europe.
After the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Monterrey Football Club made an extraordinary offer for his services, but the midfielder was not at all convinced to continue “linked” to Mexican football for much longer, as he revealed Armando Martinezpresident of the Pachuca Club.
“It was an offer of more than double the termination clause that Luis had and they were also going to pay him double what he earned with us. If this is not supporting him, what is?” he pointed out.
This, after the player’s statements in an interview with Cesar Luis Merlo for the portal AM News Newspaper where he exposed the Mexican club for not having supported it at the beginning when there was an interest from the Feyenoord of the Eredivisie from the Netherlands at the beginning of 2023.
“Well, in Pachuca I think I had already completed a cycle in my career, we had won a title, we had managed to enter Concachampions, we played important matches, we had also lost a final and I had already completed four years in the club, I felt that it was time to seek to improve in every way,” he noted.
The player explained that he wanted to get out of his comfort zone, that he had completed his cycle in Mexico and therefore, he wanted to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
“So, I felt that to improve I had to leave Mexico, I had to look for another requirement. And many people say ‘But the Russian league is not demanding’ and the truth is that it is very strong, because it is a different type of football, which is what is going to help me grow in other parts of my game, and that “It will also help me to be in the National Team and contribute other things… There is also the issue of language, even driving differently on the street, so you learn from all of that and I think that for me is getting out of your comfort zone,” he assured.
Luis Chavez He would have rejected the royals on two occasions, due to his firm objective of playing in the Old Continent.
“I’m not saying that Monterrey is not a good club, obviously, it is a club that all Mexicans would like to be able to play there at some point, but I had other things in my head, I wanted other things and my decision was set on coming to Europe, to the country, to the team that gave me the opportunity. So, I think that sometimes the fans don’t see it that way, they see things from another perspective and that’s why they don’t understand and get carried away by their emotions,” he revealed.
