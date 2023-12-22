Luis Chávez surprised many with his signing for Dinamo Moscow in Russia. The player, in his firm desire to leave his comfort zone and reach European football, opted for a league that is banned by UEFA due to off-field issues, leaving aside not only his stellar role within the ranks of the Tuzos, but also rejecting a million-dollar offer from the Rayados de Monterrey.
The idea that Chávez expressed was more than clear, his desire is to compete within the best leagues in the world, but he was not being able to make the leap from Mexico, which is why he opted for Russian football as a springboard towards a more competitive size, a risky bet, but one that seems to have the result that the man from the Mexican National Team was looking for, who would be in the sights of the best league on the planet.
In the last few hours it has been confirmed that Chávez is in the sights of Premier League clubs and Saudi Arabia, due to his great adaptation to Russian football and his continuity with the Mexican National Team. The offers will not arrive this winter market, but it is stated that both the player and his entourage understand that if a good Copa América is held in the summer of 2024, there are options that Luis' goal will be met and he can leave Russia to play at a higher level, which could well be English football.
