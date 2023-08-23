Luis Chávez, soccer player for the Mexican national team, during a game with El Tri in Arlington, Texas. Omar Vega (Getty Images)

The fact of scoring a goal in the World Cup immortalizes the players. Make it free kick even more. This is how Luis Chávez (Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco, 27 years old) will go down in history, who connected with a left foot to score one of the most aesthetic goals for Mexico in a World Cup. That milestone seemed to serve him to be signed in a European club. From December to August he was waiting for an opportunity in the Netherlands or wherever. What did come an offer from Moscow to play for Dinamo. To say yes, the midfielder had to overcome obstacles to be able to end up in another obstacle: playing in a League far from UEFA and in a country at war.

Chávez had been playing for Pachuca since 2019. In 2022 he had the biggest leap of his career when he reached the Mexican national team under the command of Tata Martino. In the months prior to the World Cup in Qatar, he was one of the surprises on the final list and even started the three games that Mexico played. Despite Martino’s erratic system, Chávez was one of the pillars of the team. His historic goal was against Saudi Arabia and, for minutes, fueled the hope that El Tri would go agonizingly to the round of 16. Chávez was one of the few players who criticized his coach’s approach to the tournament: “We didn’t understand what he wanted to say against Argentina.” Outside of that, Chávez was the best example of how Mexican soccer players make their debut late and have their first opportunities after the age of 25.

The desire to play in Europe was complicated for Chávez. The Feyenoord of the Netherlands asked Pachuca about the player although nothing prospered. The club received a tempting offer from another Mexican team, Monterrey, who wanted to pay Chávez a succulent salary. The player refused. He didn’t want money, he wanted to play outside of Mexico. A proposal from Dinamo Moscow sounded, but the club found problems to let him go due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The managers of Pachuca put it this way: he stayed or he could pay his contract termination clause himself. The player did not hesitate and prepared to pay five million pesos. He is, in this way, the first Mexican player to take destiny in his hands to play outside of Mexico.

“There were many obstacles and a lot of uncertainty with what was going to happen to me and it even seemed that I was left without a team. Me and my representative had an idea, we followed it and worked to achieve that goal,” Chávez told Televisa on Wednesday before leaving for Russia. “Thank God we are going to get on that plane to fulfill that dream,” added the soccer player with a taciturn face. For decades, the price of Mexican players has inflated due to the high salaries paid in the Mexican League, which makes it difficult for European teams to sign them. After the crisis in Qatar, the Mexican Football Federation has asked the owners to be more flexible, as is the case in Argentina, Brazil or Uruguay.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded and attacked Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, ordered an attack on the Donbas region. The Russian president defended in the message with which he opened the hostilities against Ukraine that the clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces were “inevitable” and “only a matter of time.” Since then, there have been days of horror, fear and suffering on Ukrainian soil. In Russia, however, hundreds of companies have left the country because of the war measures and still others have restricted any Russian connection. Four days after the attack, UEFA suspended all Russian teams from their competitions.

Chávez will meet other Latinos such as the Paraguayan Roberto Fernández, as well as the Uruguayans Nicolás Marichal and Diego Laxalt. At Zenit, current Russian champion, the Colombians Wilmar Barrios and Mateo Cassierra play. The representatives of Luis Chávez are Ambar Northern Holding, a company that has dedicated itself to seeking opportunities for South American soccer players. “New challenge, same warrior. [Estamos] proud of the determination with which you face this new stage of your professional career”, they dedicated to him in a message on social networks. Chávez, hand in hand with his partner and oblivious to all the European upheaval, just wants to play.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country