It’s official: Luis Carrión will not continue on the Cartagena bench next season. The club announced in a few brief lines that the coach since January 2021 rejected the proposed renewal offer. The two parties met last Wednesday in the office of the president, Paco Belmonte, but for three hours they did not reach an agreement and began a process of reflection.

In the last hours, the sports director of Efesé, Manuel Sánchez Breis, was in charge of assuming communications with the representative of Carrión: Joaquín Vigueras from Murcia. When both parties talk, it is usually to transfer economic terms.

Carrión captained the Cartagena bench since January 25, 2021, when he took the reins of a dressing room in a delicate situation, sunk in the relegation places to the First RFEF and plunged into a profound remodeling in the winter market.

The Catalan not only saved the category, but in the following two seasons (2021/22 and 2022/23) his team fought for the promotion phase to First Division, the latter more if possible. To Carrión’s sporting merit, we must add that of managing the locker room and even that of the record of victories to surpass the numbers of Juan Ignacio Martínez.

Club and coach have grown hand in hand over this time, in a fruitful stage for both that ended in a strange, concise way and without a statement written through the club’s official website.