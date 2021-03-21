With the same serious demeanor but with a softer tone of voice. I was calm. Luis Carrión appeared again on the scene yesterday with the pulsations much more relaxed than in his last appearance, where he attacked the VAR, for having given rise to a rigorous penalty that was the draw of Ponferradina when the victory was almost celebrated , and against the second part of his team. The Catalan technician is not doubtful of speaking clearly in front of the microphones. And last Friday his message was perfectly understood.

«You have to go like dancers in the area so you don’t get a penalty. When it happens to me I will say the same thing: that this is shit “, released the trainer a few days ago, in hot. “I don’t know if it was necessary or not to raise my voice. Normally I have been quite clear in all the press conferences and the other day I was too. Perhaps the tone was higher because I arrived hot from the game, but what I thought on Friday I think now and in six years, “said the Albinegro coach yesterday.

«For some things the VAR has been good and in others, in my opinion, not so much. I think football is a game of mistakes in general: by the coach, by the players, by the referee … And that has been lost. But hey, in theory it is a tool to give justice and I hope it is used that way ”, said the Barcelona man about the VAR, a machine with which it seems easy to make the right decisions, although when it is in the hands of Spanish officials this is sometimes turns into a chimera.

Apart from this, Carrión also spoke about the duel that Efesé has tomorrow (7:00 p.m., Carlos Belmonte) against Albacete, another team that seeks to escape the burning. Manchegos are bottom with 26 points, three less than Cartagena. It’s not a final. In the finals they give you titles when you finish and here they will only give us three points », he started. «They are a solid block, a team worked with people who are very high in strategy. They know what they are playing at. We are going to try to make what we want happens in the field, “continued Carrión.

In addition, the coach also assured that “they (Albacete) also have to go to win yes or yes. We must know how to handle that. It is clear that we are going to seek victory from the beginning, we will be a brave team. We know that surely they have much more urgency than we do, “he said.

But the Catalan does not think about defeat. To succumb to the Albacete fiefdom would mean sinking deeper into the table. Also «lose three points and that they overtook us in the classification. But there are defeats of various kinds. If we fall like against Mirandés or Las Palmas, then I won’t like it. If we face it and a thousand things happen in the game, surely there will be another reading. But of course we are thinking of winning, “he said.

For this challenge, Carrión will not be able to count on Carrasquilla, Panama, or Coulibaly, called up by Burkina Faso. Nor will Aburjania participate tomorrow, summoned with the Georgia national team. They have not been able to hold him until Tuesday. And in the air remains the presence of David Simón, Nacho Gil and Álex Gallar, footballers who “at the moment have trained little or nothing.” In other words, in the worst case scenario, the Albinegros could appear at the Carlos Belmonte with up to six casualties. Another obstacle to overcome for a match of needs. There are only 12 days left and time begins to run against those below.