«You have to save this year whatever it is; the team is in the best moment since I’ve been here and I see the players alive, “says the Catalan coach
The Cartagena coach is Luis Miguel Carrión Delgado (Barcelona, 42 years old). Catalan father of two children aged 7 and 3, husband of a woman from Córdoba and settled in that city for a decade [«ya sabes cómo son las mujeres…»]. He is cheerful, optimistic by nature, a lover of cycling and 90s music. He likes to stay in fo
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Luis #Carrión #time #relegation #win #home
Leave a Reply