Luis Carrión continues defoliating the daisy thinking about his future next season. The coach has not renewed with Cartagena and his continuity, desired by the albinegro club, is not certain and is still pending a signature.

The Catalan stated yesterday afternoon on Álex Cuadrado’s Twitch channel: «A coach is not anywhere forever. I’m fine here and the club has the same ambition as me, which is important. Many times you try to take steps forward and you are wrong and here we grow hand in hand. They have the possibilities that they have, limited economically, but they are trying. We talked a while ago and, with this current situation, we have put it on hold, but I’m sure we’ll talk when it’s all over.

Asked if he would like to continue linked to the Albinegro club, he replied: «I have told Paco Belmonte that I want to continue, but sometimes in life opportunities arise that cannot be rejected. It is true that I am very well here and I think that the club that can continue to grow and the excess of ambition can be bad. If we manage to promote, I have a contract and that’s why we don’t want to talk about it anymore at the moment.

The coach usually takes a long time signing his new contracts and, until now, he has done so year after year. After his excellent first six months in the Cartagena entity, he did not renew until June 1, with the entire year over. He also did not want to run too much after achieving the second best campaign in the history of Efesé with 60 points. Despite practically not playing anything in the last quarter of the championship, he did not close his new contract until May 26.

Their renewals tend to take a long time and the last two years have come when the team was no longer playing for anything

LAVERDAD asked at the press conference prior to the game against Zaragoza, yesterday morning, if the negotiations for its continuity had advanced. Carrión did not get wet in his answer: “No,” he said. “We talked back in the day. Since we are at this point in the season, we have not stopped to sit down. When the competition comes to the end we will do it and we will see what happens », he concluded.

“We see possibilities”



The coach does not end the current season. “We see possibilities. I don’t see it as impossible for us to qualify, but everything happens because we win. If this weekend we get closer, we will be a team that has options », he affirmed. «Many people tell you that it has been a good season as if it had already ended, but if we win in Zaragoza on Saturday we will sleep one point away from the playoff. If we get 67 points and we don’t get involved, we’ll congratulate ourselves, but we have to fight until the end”, he said.

In addition, he continued in his ambitious speech with the aim of continuing to improve his numbers year after year once again: «If we want to get in we will have to have the best season in the history of the club. We have done things well, changing models and improving year after year. These three games remain to fight something that makes us very excited », he concluded.