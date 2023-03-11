Saturday, March 11, 2023, 08:39





Counting the league and the Copa del Rey, Luis Carrión has completed one hundred games as Albinegro coach. For the Catalan, it is “a joy and pride to have been here for so long.” However, he also commented that he “hopes that there is still a long way to go, because we are improving day after day and month after month.” He stated that he was “happy” for having exceeded the objectives set so far and asserted that “he would sign a hundred more, because that would mean that things have gone very well.”

He did not want to get wet, however, with his renewal. “We will talk about the situation, calmly. They know that the first thing I will do is listen to Cartagena. This is growing at the same time as me. Many times human beings want to take giant steps and end up falling. The club and I are going little by little and I think we make a good pairing, “he said.

Ferreiro, back



The Catalan coach will recover the Galician winger for this Sunday’s duel, where Kiko Olivas and Miguelón will not be present. On the rival, he commented: «There have been many games in which they have had some bad luck with some referee decision and scoring chances. With two or three more things they would have six or seven more points and they would be with us.

In addition, he gave importance to improving the figures as local [el Cartagena es el único equipo de Segunda con más puntos a domicilio que en su propio estadio]: «If we want to fight for sixth place, it will be important to win both at home and away. We will have more ease at home because we are with our people, who will surely support a lot on Sunday, “he said.