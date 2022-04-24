Luis Carreno is the original voice that has given life to the animated character Sponge Bob, as well as many others, such as MaxSteelthe princes in “Barbie”Dog in “catdog” and else. This May 1, the actor will arrive in Peru and offer a conversation called “One voice, thousand stories“, in it Wasteland Cultural Centerin miraflores, and topics related to this profession will be discussed.

Luis Carreño will present “One voice, a thousand stories”, an event in which he will recount his experience in voice dubbing. Photo: Instagram.

“One voice, a thousand stories” is a project that seeks to professionalize young people from all over America interested in the world of voice. It is aimed at people who take voice dubbing courses but are unable to enter the industry. Likewise, the songs of “SpongeBob” that marked the childhood of many will be sung, with the band Sal del Paraíso live.

Finally, there will be a tour of all the characters of Luis Carreño, gifts and merchandising will be delivered, and you will be able to take photos and record personalized audio with the voice of SpongeBob.

During an interview with La República, Luis Carreño commented on his beginnings as a voice actor, the positive and negative aspects of playing SpongeBob, and also advised young people who aspire to enter this career.

How did your passion for doing voice dubbing start?

I started very young. My brother also did dubbing, he did acting, and he took me to theater rehearsals because he had to take care of me. So I, as a child and in my teens, grew up in that environment. When the time came to decide on my vocation, I had already been on stage and had met the entire world of dubbing thanks to my brother.

My brother is also a voice actor, his name is Frank Carreño, well known for being the voice of Brain in “Pinky and the Brain”.

When I was 15 years old I was invited to do a test and I started doing this. They accepted me and I started 30 years ago. That is one of the things that I am going to celebrate this first of May.

The passion for voice dubbing began when Luis Carreño was 15 years old. Photo: Instagram.

How do you feel being recognized by your characters?

That recognition came with the social networks, because before we only had you, the print media or the television channels. When I started, we dubbing actors were totally anonymous, because social networks didn’t exist; but now, thanks to that, people put a face on us and a beautiful door has opened, which is the meeting. It is that emotion that occurs in these events, it is not that we are famous, but people already recognize us.

It is something very beautiful, because they see a person who has accompanied them all their lives, it turns out that we have been together because I was on their television since they were little. That magical moment that is lived in these encounters.

Luis Carreño conveys emotion to his fans who recognize him for his characters. Photo: Instagram.

What are the positive and negative aspects of being ‘SpongeBob’?

positive everything. It’s beautiful to be the voice of such a beloved character, a wonderful thing. The affection that people have for the character is very nice, and therefore also for one, which is the voice.

If there was something not so positive, it would be that ‘SpongeBob’ outshines everything. I can do theater, television, other wonderful characters, but ‘SpongeBob’ encompasses everything else.

I saw that you were an adult Kyle in the “South Park” movie.

This is a gratifying anecdote, because that character was recorded in Lima, Peru, and that is something very curious, because I was presenting at an event called “Comic Convention Latin America” ​​and I had to make that recording urgently. Torre A Studios, one of the most important in Lima, gave me the opportunity to record there and we did this “South Park” special. The first part was recorded in Lima, Peru.

Luis Carreño played the adult Kyle in “South Park.” Photo: Instagram

What advice would you give to young people?

The technical things of acting are learned in dubbing courses, but what is important are the psychological aspects. Determination is very important. Living from one’s passion is the best business there is. My advice is: “Live your passion”, because, if you think that we live many years studying, then I have news for you: we live many more working. Going to work every day brings inconveniences, problems, circumstances change, and working on what you love will make you a healthier, happier person.