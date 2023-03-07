Luis Carlos Ruiz has been the great absence of Millionaires for the 2023 season. So far, the information that has circulated has spoken of an “unknown health problem” that has prevented the striker from taking action in recent games.

In fact, Alberto Gamero, coach of the albiazul team, was clear this Sunday, after the game against Deportivo Cali.

“The truth is that what we know is good news, that the tests went well, it was not what the doctors thought and now he is going to have a little treatment, I don’t know him, but we do have the good news and he was happy,” said the DT without going into further details.

EL TIEMPO contacted a source within Millonarios, who recounted how did Ruiz’s painting start, what has been done so far and what is the plan to followaccording to what has been known.

The history of the Ruiz case

Celebration of Millonarios' first goal, scored by Luis Carlos Ruiz.

“What happened with Luis Carlos is that he was ‘pale’ a little over two weeks ago and presented a decompensation”one of the men close to Ruíz told this newspaper clearly.

As he recounted, the increase in heart rate led the player to voluntarily decide to stop so that his state of health could be evaluated.

Until today, nutritional studies, endocrinology studies and a few “cardiac check-ups” have been carried out. So far there has been no news of importance.

However, before the game against Deportivo Cali, a more in-depth study was carried out, since the team and the player consider it transcendental to be able to establish the causes of the incident that has marginalized the player from the courts.

The results of this last test would arrive this week.

