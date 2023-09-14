A brave teamwho will not stop fighting nine innings throughout the season, is what promise he manager of the Mazatlán deer, Luis Carlos Rivera.

The new helmsman also promised to give the Mazatlan rookie the opportunity, as long as he demonstrates that he has the ability and ability to be part of the team.

How did you see the team on your first day of preseason?

Well done everyone, very happy with what we saw. The boys come in shape, physically prepared.

They worked on several things, especially on the physical load, on the bats, on the arms and I liked what I saw because they come ready. They reported about 40 players, among around 25 pitchers.

Since the facilities at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium are not ready, we went to Club Muralla, where we batted and fielded. The pitchers made a bullpen here inside the stadium.

The physical and gym part is done here at the Teodoro Mariscal.

What can the Venados fans expect, what type of games will they see?

You already know what Venados de Mazatlán is made up of, it is a very versatile team, very fast. It is a set with which we can make many plays such as bunting, hitting and running, etc.

You are going to see a very brave team, that is what we are going to take care of, that is a fighting team, that is dedicated and committed during the 27 outs throughout the season.

Winning or losing we are going to put on a good show, and we are going to take care of that, because we want the fans to leave with a good taste in their mouths because they saw a team that gave itself.

Do you have the starting rotation defined for the season?

For the inaugural games I already have them defined: the Cuban Lázaro Blanco opens the inaugural game in Jalisco against Charros on October 13, and here the left-handed Braulio Torres will do so on the 15th.

We already have pitchers three, four and five, but we don’t have the order.

Alejandro Soto is one of the starters.

Read more: How much do tickets cost for América vs Chivas at the Azteca Stadium?

When will the full squad of foreigners be available?

We know that Héctor Villalobos and closer Elkin Alcalá are playing in the Mexican Baseball League final with Puebla, they will report at the end of this month.

Ramiro Peña will arrive in the next few days, I have the date, but I don’t have it in my hands right now.

Luis Carlos Rivera, manager of the Venados de Mazatlán.

We don’t have any injured players on the squad, everyone is healthy to start the preseason.

He is going to see a tournament of champions in Yucatán and they are asking us for the Cuban Yurisbel Gracial and Elkin Alcalá; We are checking that. Randy Romero is going with the Mexican National Team to the Pan American Games that will be in Santiago de Chile and will report at the beginning of the season.

Will there be opportunities for Mazatlan rookies?

Of course. If you analyze, in the teams that I have been in charge I have given the rookies the opportunity, but that not only depends on me, but on themselves.

I can’t give them the plate served, they have to earn their position, and that’s what the preseason is for, so that they come, compete and work.

Read more: Rainel Rosario and Carlos Morales will represent Algodoneros at the 2023 Pan American Games

Their aptitude counts a lot, that they contribute positive things, that they are hungry to play and show it on the playing field.

Whoever can and has the powers and skills to play will be on the team.

Any message to the Mazatlan fans?

Tell them that they are fundamentally part of the team’s development, their support is vital for the team.

You have to be with Venados de Mazatlán in good times and bad.

And as I mentioned previously, this Venados team will give themselves body and soul during the nine innings throughout the season.