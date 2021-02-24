Recently recovered from coronavirus, actor Luis Brandoni said that he is at home “very well, that he no longer has the capacity to infect”, and came out to harshly criticize the Government National for the VIP vaccination scandal.

The also former legislator and militant of radicalism analyzed that “the highest officials have lost their shame altogether“.” I have no words to explain this, because they are playing with people’s lives. Being friends with a government official allows you to play with people’s lives. It is something unspeakable, I do not get other words than what I am saying.

Then he attacked the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, who hinted that the scandal was exaggerated in the media: “He has no idea what he is saying,” he emphasized.

“For many months, more than a year ago, he has not had a notion of the things he says, he believes that it is unpunished and there is not nor will there be such impunity, at least on the part of Argentine society,” he pointed out against Cafiero, in the program Cara y Cruz on AM 1110.

“I believe that this is going to have a very big political cost for the national government, because there has not been an episode as scandalous as this “, declared Brandoni. The actor also said that this” never happened “in Argentine history” because here people’s lives are at stake“.

“They privilege some friends to the detriment of the possibility that someone will die from not being able to have the vaccine. Besides, there are not enough vaccines, they are not enough yet and I don’t know when they will be. There is nothing like it, at least since the advent of democracy. Nothing like it has been seen and many things have been seen. This broke all the records, “he insisted.

On the young militants of The Campora that they took pictures being vaccinated with the sign of the “V” in the hand, said that “they do not have moral training that allows them to question whether what they do is right or wrong“.

Alberto Fernández with Minister Ginés González García and Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero. Photo file.

“La Cámpora does not believe that it owes anything to anyone, they are the owners of the country. They are Peronists and have always been, owners of the country. They do not have the slightest notion of what democracy, the Republic and the laws are. A minimum of modesty, they don’t have it and they never had it, “he shot.

Brandoni said that “Since they don’t pay anything, then they don’t care.” “For them what they have done is very good, because they do not have a democratic vocation. Peronism does not have a democratic vocation, it has never had it since 45 ‘until now. It will not acquire it, because it is not part of its duties. with society. Society owes them, “he analyzed.

Likewise, he said that this “is going to end in the best way” because Argentine society “is not willing to let itself be run over once more.” In addition, he estimated that what the opposition is doing is good, “singing the truths that it has to sing and setting the limits that can be set.”

“But when there is not even justice … This is a government that has come with the sole purpose of not paying for the crimes it has committed, so the task for the opposition becomes very difficult,” he continued.

Finally, he said that there is a new phenomenon that is not being properly weighed. “There is a society that is not going to get carried away. Be clear about it. Last year’s flags are no coincidence, “he concluded.

