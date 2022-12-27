Luis Bárcenas, upon his arrival this Tuesday at the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center (CIS), in Madrid, to serve the rest of the sentence in semi-liberty. alvaro garcia

Former senator and former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, sentenced to 29 years and one month in prison for his involvement in the Gürtel plot, has begun this Tuesday to enjoy the regime of semi-liberty that the Ministry of the Interior granted him last week. Loaded with several bags of clothes and covered with a visor, Bárcenas arrived by taxi at 11:07 a.m. ―seven minutes late over the deadline he had set― at the gates of the Victoria Kent Social Insertion Center (CIS, a type of prison where prisoners in the open regime serve their sentences), located in the center of Madrid. From now on, the former senator will leave this venue almost daily after having justified that he is going to start collaborating in the soup kitchen of an NGO, according to sources from his defense have confirmed to EL PAÍS.

Bárcenas thus debuts the new penitentiary situation that, last week, the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions agreed upon for him after receiving a proposal along the same lines from the treatment board —an internal body made up of penitentiary professionals— of the Soto del Real (Madrid), where the former treasurer had been serving his sentence since May 2018 (he previously spent 19 months in pretrial detention). Specifically, the Interior decided to keep the former popular senator in the second degree of prison (in which 71% of the inmates in Spain are) but applying article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations, to make the prison life regime more flexible, which allows him to access to a part of the benefits of the third degree or open regime.

Interior made the decision after Bárcenas has enjoyed twenty exit permits without any incident (this Tuesday he was returning, precisely, from the last one), he has shown good behavior in the time he has been incarcerated and is carrying out a reinsertion program. Bárcenas must continue to attend the sessions of this voluntary program at the CIS which, although it does not entail any prison benefits, is an element that Prisons take into account when granting them.

According to prison sources, the former treasurer of the PP will, foreseeably, be interviewed this Tuesday by the educator, the jurist, the psychologist and the social worker of the CIS Victoria Kent, to later be seen by the nursing services and verify if he has to follow any medical treatment. Later, the situation of Bárcenas will be assessed at the meeting that the treatment board will hold on Thursday, which is the one that will design in detail an execution plan for the remainder of his sentence and will decide what daily departure schedule he will have.

In cases similar to that of Bárcenas, the inmates are authorized to leave the center from Monday to Friday for the hours necessary for them to go to the occupation they have justified, but they have to return to the prison every day to spend a good part of the day inside. the day and sleep there. The treatment board will also determine how many weekends per month you can spend at home, although the usual thing is that there are two: the rest will have to be spent inside the social integration center. However, the sources consulted detail that this schedule will be made more flexible and extended during the following months until he has to return to the center only to sleep if the prison professionals observe that the ex-treasurer of the PP evolves positively.

Every six months, the treatment board reviews inmates’ prison classification to determine if they progress by grade. In the case of Bárcenas, it will be his turn in May, since the review that has led to his current semi-freedom occurred at the end of November. The ex-treasurer will then aspire to be classified in the third grade or open regime. In this case, the prison benefits are greater: the release time would increase drastically, because he would leave the center at seven in the morning and would not have to return until eleven at night, and he would only sleep in prison from Monday to Thursday, having all weekends free.

It would also increase the number of days of leave per year from 36 to 48 -with a maximum of seven consecutive days- and would have the possibility of becoming under telematic control, either by means of a bracelet or phone calls, so that they would spend the night at home and would not have to go to the CIS. In addition, the move to third degree would open the door for him to request, in September 2024, when he has served two thirds of the sentence, early probation.

Bárcenas entered preventive detention by order of the judge of the National Court Pablo Ruz on June 27, 2013 and left it on bail on January 22, 2015, after 575 days in prison. He returned to prison on May 28, 2018, after learning of the ruling of the National Court that sentenced him for the first stage of the Gürtel case at 33 years and four months. In October 2020, the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to 29 years and one month. Regarding the latter, months later, the court set the maximum time for compliance for the ex-treasurer at 12 years, which corresponds to triple the highest sentence imposed, in this case, that of money laundering and against the Public Treasury, Both are sentenced to four years in prison.