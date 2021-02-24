The former Treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Bárcenas, assured this Wednesday to the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón, within the framework of the trial for the ‘Punic case’, that the then president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre received an envelope with 60,000 euros from a construction company at the headquarters of the party on Genova street in Madrid when he and the former treasurer Álvaro Lapuerta were present.

According to the former treasurer’s version, the money was used to finance the 2007 electoral campaign and the builder allegedly handed it over to be favored in the award of public works. Aguirre won those regional elections with an absolute majority. This way of operating, he added in his last confession, would have been a common practice in training for decades.

Bárcenas clarified that although he has had “a lot of time to think” in the four years he has been in prison, he remembers few concrete examples like this of the financing of the Madrid PP and specifically, of the 2003 and 2007 campaigns because “everything was carried out by Beltrán Gutiérrez ”, responsible for the party’s regional finances.

The former treasurer testified as a witness after a few weeks ago he delivered a letter to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office in which he was willing to collaborate both in the piece related to the finalist commissions that is followed in the Central Court of Instruction number 5 and in the ‘Punic case’.

Just this Wednesday, Penitentiary Institutions granted Bárcenas two exit permits of six days each. A decision that has yet to be ratified by the Penitentiary Surveillance Court and that was adopted at the proposal of the Treatment Board of the Madrid prison of Soto del Real after the former Treasurer of the PP served a quarter of his sentence, as a result of of the recent decision of the National Court to accumulate his sentence.

The specific date to enjoy those 12 days of leave has yet to be confirmed by the Penitentiary Surveillance Court.