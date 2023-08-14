Rosalía Iglesias, at the time of entering the Victoria Kent Social Insertion Center in Madrid this Monday, accompanied by Luis Bárcenas, wearing a helmet. santi burgos

Rosalía Iglesias, wife of Luis Bárcenas, has begun this Monday to enjoy the semi-liberty regime that the National Court granted her on July 31. To do this, she has gone shortly before eleven in the morning to the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center (CIS), in Madrid, the same one where the former PP treasurer has been since the end of December. Both have arrived on a motorcycle that Bárcenas was driving, with two small backpacks with their belongings and with their heads covered by two helmets. Bárcenas has accompanied his partner inside the center and has left only five minutes later. Once the prison professionals design an execution plan for the remainder of his sentence, Iglesias will be able to leave prison daily to go to work and volunteer at an NGO. He will only have to go to the center to sleep from Monday to Friday, although he will have to stay inside on weekends, according to a ruling by the central judge of Penitentiary Surveillance, José Luis de Castro.

After the entry of Iglesias, there are now four convicted of the Gürtel plot who are serving the remainder of their sentences in the CIS Victoria Kent. In addition to the marriage, the ringleader of the corruption network, businessman Francisco Correa, and his former lieutenant, Pablo Crespo, former organization secretary of the Galician PP, also enjoy semi-freedom in this center. They all leave the prison compound daily, to which they only return to spend the night from Monday to Thursday and, in the case of Bárcenas, to stay on alternate weekends. However, each one occupies a cell in different modules of the compound and, therefore, they do not coincide when they are inside, detailed prison sources. Neither will Iglesias and Bárcenas, since she will go to the women’s module.

Iglesias ―sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison by the Supreme Court― He entered prison on November 8, 2020 and the National Court set a maximum prison time of seven years and six months. Since then she had been in the ordinary regime in the women’s prison of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), where she had already enjoyed four exit permits. However, this prison situation has changed before serving half of the sentence after judge Castro partially upheld the appeal that the woman from Bárcenas had filed against the decision of Penitentiary Institutions to deny her semi-liberty and keep her in second degree prison (in the which is 73% of the inmates in Spain). The magistrate agreed that article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations – the same as the former PP treasurer – would be applied to Iglesias, so he will enjoy part of the benefits of the third degree, including leaving the prison compound daily.

These outputs will not be, however, immediate. During the first days, Iglesias must remain at the center to be interviewed by the educator, the lawyer, the psychologist and the center’s social worker. Subsequently, she will be seen by the nursing services to verify if she has to follow any medical treatment. After that, the situation of Iglesias will be assessed at the weekly meeting of the treatment board ―internal body of the center made up of prison professionals―, which is the one that will design in detail a plan for the execution of the sentence, including departure times and I return to the compound.

In the same judicial resolution, the magistrate highlighted that the woman had justified having a job offer from the production company Voltereta Records ―linked to her son Guillermo, musician and leader of the band Taburete― and an agreement to carry out different tasks in an NGO of help people with intellectual disabilities. The judge added that this volunteering “will allow the prisoner to make her aware of the consequences of the criminal activity committed.” When Bárcenas obtained semi-liberty, he also claimed to have a contract with the production company and his intention to collaborate with an association that helps disadvantaged people. Thanks to this, the ex-treasurer leaves the center every day between 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition to going to work, the judge has imposed on Iglesias the obligation to participate in reinsertion programs. One is the so-called Restorative Justice Workshop, which concludes with a meeting between the inmate and a symbolic victim of her crimes to ask for forgiveness. Bárcenas followed him when he was in the Soto del Real prison before he was granted semi-liberty. The other is called Pideco (Program for Intervention in Economic Crimes), intended for prisoners for corruption and which also contemplates a meeting with a victim. The former treasurer has been conducting this workshop for six months. In his resolution on Rosalía Iglesias, the judge highlighted “the evolution of the prisoner and the possibilities of reinsertion”, as well as “good behavior” in prison that had led her, for example, to “avoid being involved in conflicts”.

The situation of the other two convicted by the Gürtel case that they enjoy semi-liberty in the CIS Victoria Kent is better than that of marriage, since the judge granted them both the third degree. As a result, both Crespo (in semi-freedom since March) and Correa (since June), in addition to going out to work every day, remain outside the compound every weekend and have more days off per year than Bárcenas and his wife.

In the case of Crespo ―sentenced in five pieces of the macro-cause of corruption to a total of 73 years and 4 months in prison―, the National Court took into account his collaboration with justice and that he had participated “with excellent use” in the restorative justice reentry program. With Correa ―sentenced to 105 years and seven months in seven trials for corruption―, it was assessed that his evolution in prison has been “very positive” and that he had “assumed his criminal and civil responsibility [contribuyó a repatriar los 24 millones de euros que tenía en cuentas en Suiza]”, in addition to collaborating with justice. In his departures, the first works in his daughter’s law firm and the second, in a media outlet.