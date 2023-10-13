With a format similar to ‘The Last Passenger’, TV Perú premieres ‘May the Best Win’, a program aimed at schoolchildren and which replaces ‘Pukllaspa Yachay’ (‘Learn by Playing’), the competition space in Quechua. One of its drivers is the actor Luis Baca and anticipates that the original language will continue to have space. “I entered this year, It was a challenge and a privilege because I am not a Quechua speaker. It is a language that should continue to be present and, in fact, it will be.”

In the program that will be broadcast from Monday at 6 pm, students who are in their final year in public schools will compete. “There wasn’t a format like this in a while. We are opening the spectrum to cover more topics, talk about verbal and mathematical reasoning, native language and do it in a dynamic and light way so that the kids can learn and have fun. I have some experience working in educational institutions, I teach the subject of theater and the game is always a great tool.”

‘May the best win’ is part of the new IRTP programming. For the actor, ‘Pukllaspa Yachay’ generated a large audience that they hope to transfer to the new program. “Since it was live, the response was good, there were brands entering. So, I think it closed very well. The native language is now going to have a segment, which is why the presence of a Quechua speaker in the leadership of Iris Cárdenas is very important. The challenge of driving has made me realize how powerful the national signal can be to convey positive messages. We have closed a good, beautiful stage, we have received calls from Cusco, Ancash… We want to start in an impressive way to aim to go to the provinces next year and give the opportunity to schools in the regions. I think that is what is needed to break the distance that exists.”

Like Norma Martínez, host of ‘It happened in Peru’, The actor is also dedicated to theater and maintains that driving is an opportunity to learn more about the country’s problems and, like his colleague, “survive” the governments. “I admire Norma a lot, I respect her a lot. Doing theater in Peru is not easy and it is hard at the same time, it is difficult to fill a room, it is a titanic task. So, one learns to value the opportunities one receives, especially in this country where the labor sector continues to develop. I dream of having a career like hers. With this bet we are going until the end of the year, the idea is to continue, hopefully we ‘survive’ everything that comes and we can continue contributing from where we belong. Talking about uncertainty is an everyday thing in the life of an artist (smiles),” says Baca, who these days directs the play Prost at the Teatro de Barranco.