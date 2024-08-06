Bolivian President Luis Arce announced that he will call a referendum on three controversial issues in his country: fuel price subsidies, whether or not to limit presidential re-election, and the distribution of the 130 deputies in the Legislative Assembly among the nine departments (regions). The referendum will take place in the first half of December, along with the judicial elections that Parliament has activated on August 5, with a one-year delay.

“We will call a referendum so that the people can decide whether or not to maintain fuel subsidies,” Arce said on August 6 in his speech on the 199th anniversary of the founding of Bolivia. At the same time, he warned that his government will introduce new, non-subsidized gasolines into the market, in addition to those that exist now and have prices that are half the average in South America. In this way, he hopes to reduce the smuggling of cheap fuels to neighboring countries, which has sharply increased the country’s need to import petroleum derivatives.

Bolivia is experiencing an energy crisis due to the collapse of its oil industry. The lack of hydrocarbon production has also led to a currency crisis that has evaporated the country’s foreign exchange reserves. For both reasons, there has been a chronic shortage of diesel and, to a lesser extent, gasoline. A few days ago, transporters carried out roadblocks and strikes against the government, but they temporarily suspended them out of respect for Bolivia’s national anniversary. In addition, hundreds of tanker trucks have arrived in the country from the Chilean port of Arica, where a Russian ship unloaded a shipment of diesel purchased by the Bolivian government, which will supply the market for about a week. The arrival of new shipments is expected later, but the logistics of fuel imports have become complex, as a whole, due to the high cost of dollars.

In his speech, Arce promised that the subsidized prices of regular gasoline and diesel will remain in place until the referendum allows the majority of citizens to know their opinion on them.

Union members and transporters take part in a march to demand dollars and fuel, on July 30 in La Paz. Luis Gandarillas (EFE)

The Bolivian president also assured that he has not made the decision to consult the people about re-election for personal benefit. At this time, he can be re-elected. Instead, a ruling approved by the Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) in December 2023 has established that no Bolivian may occupy the same elected office more than twice, a limit that is not established in the Constitution. This ruling makes it impossible for former President Evo Morales, Arce’s former partner and now fierce rival, to run again. Official sources leaked to this newspaper that the recently announced referendum will seek to endorse and legitimize, with the popular vote, the ruling of the TCP against Morales.

The questions to be asked and the legal procedures to be used to carry out the referendum are not yet known, so there are many doubts that will surely be cleared up in the coming days. It is anticipated that the ruling party will not formulate the questions in such a way that a change to the Constitution would be necessary, since in that case it would need a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which it does not have.

The most legally delicate question is therefore the third: how to redistribute the constitutionally-established number of 130 MP seats among the country’s nine departments (regions) in a way that reflects the results of the 2024 population census due in September, while at the same time not harming the departments where the population has declined in recent years. According to some analysts, if the referendum were to approve increasing parliamentary representation in the most populated regions without harming the others, then a constitutional reform would have to be made to change the total number of MPs that is established.

Arce also announced that he will call businessmen and social organizations to meetings to try to solve the country’s economic crisis, which he does not recognize as a crisis of his economic model. In his speech, he ruled out measures that could alter this model that privileges the action of the State, of which he was one of the main creators.

Bolivia establishes the holding of referendums to discuss public policies. The last one was held twenty years ago by President Carlos Mesa regarding the management of the gas fields that had just been discovered.

