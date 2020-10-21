Luis Arce, winner of the elections this Sunday in Bolivia, according to the data of the rapid scrutiny, is a 57-year-old economist, born in La Paz, who became famous in the Andean country and in Latin America for his role as minister of Economy during most of the term of President Evo Morales (2006-2019). He only interrupted his work for two years to deal with kidney cancer that he has already overcome.

His work as a minister benefited from high international prices for raw materials. From 2006 to 2014, Bolivia grew at a rate of over 5% per year and extreme poverty fell from 38% to 18%. Many believed that this positive dynamic would cease as soon as prices fell. Arce passed this test by increasing public spending, thereby offsetting the drop in export earnings. Bolivia continued to grow, although less rapidly than before, while the other South American countries slowed down. The price of this policy, which some called “forward escape”, was high fiscal deficits in the last five years and the fall in foreign exchange reserves.

Arce relied on his reputation to sell during the electoral campaign the idea that only he would be able to lift the country out of the terrible economic crisis caused by the pandemic (which will leave a 7% drop in GDP and a fiscal deficit for this year). of more than 13%). “We were on the right track, but the coup [el año pasado, cuando Jeanine Áñez tomó el poder] it got us out of it. We have to regain the same direction, “he said the night after his triumph. Arce opposes the dismantling of the dozens of public companies created by Morales, as his rivals wanted to do. One of the big questions is how it will finance these companies in the circumstances in which the economy is.

Luis Arce is not a historical militant of the MAS. He entered the party immediately before the 2005 elections, which were the first that Morales won (with a result equal to the one assigned to him today, 53% of the votes). But he was not a newcomer to the Bolivian left. At the University he had been a member of the Socialist Party, one of the many Bolivian progressive groups that disappeared with the fall of the Berlin Wall. He stated more than once that he believed in socialism, although “at no time [el Gobierno de Morales] he thought of building socialism immediately; You cannot make a mechanical transition from capitalism to socialism, there must be an intermediate period ”. One of his proposals is a tax on the great wealth of the country.

Arce replaced Morales as a candidate for president – when he fled the country after the 2019 elections – despite the lack of support from local and sectoral MAS organizations. He owes it to the impulse of the former president, who, as is normal in the party, imposed his criteria on the rest. The preferred name of the bases was another: David Choquehuanca, former chancellor and Morales and finally relegated to the vice presidential candidate.

Choquehuanca, an Aymara from the Lake Titicaca area, is one of the founders of MAS and was considered Morales’s natural successor until January 2017, when he was fired as minister after 11 years. Morales pushed him away to secure his own position as the sole presidential candidate of the MAS, at a time when he could no longer legally be reelected. After the snub, many close associates of the former minister left the “political instrument”, but Choquehuanca himself remained within it and continued to be highly appreciated by the peasant unions of Aymara origin.

Choquehuanca is a moderate who seeks respect for the rights of indigenous Bolivians and the elimination of racism through the study and dissemination of the “ancestral worldview”, one of whose principles is, according to him, pacifism. During the campaign, he promised that Morales’ “environment”, whom the MAS indigenous people blame for the mistakes made by their government, will not return to the main positions of the Executive. The vice president-elect is particularly antagonistic to his predecessor, Álvaro García Linera.