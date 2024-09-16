The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, In a televised message this Sunday he accused the former president and leader of the ruling party, Evo Morales (2006-2019), from attempt shorten his mandate and orchestrate a road block on Monday, which he said would become a “coup d’état” against him to “impose” his presidential candidacy “by fair means or foul.”

“I have the historic responsibility to denounce to the country and the world what may occur in the coming days in Bolivia due to your responsibility (Evo Morales). A march begins in the coming days and then moves on to national road blockadewhich will end in an attempt to coup against a popular government“It is something that you will have to tell our people sooner or later,” Arce said.

Evo Morales. Photo:Orestis Panagiotou. EFE file Share

The president said that, since 2020, Morales has been dedicated to preparing his candidacy, working so that his Government things go badly for him to appear as a “savior” from Bolivia to “stay in power for another 14 years or more.”

The sectors loyal to Evo Morales announced for Tuesday a march which will depart from the town of Caracollo, 190 kilometers southeast of La Paz with the purpose of claiming for the economic situationthe lack of dollars and fuel, in addition to avoiding the “proscription” of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

Likewise, the Aymara indigenous ‘red ponchos’ decided to set up a roadblock on Monday that connect La Paz with the rest of the country to ask for Arce’s resignation and Vice President David Choquehuanca, to whom They accuse him of “dividing” social organizations.

“Enough Evo, until now I have tolerated your attacks, your lies and your slander in silence, but you put the lives of the people at risk “It’s something I’m going to tolerate,” Arce said.

“You are threatening the entire country with strikes and blockades, because you want to do what the state Constitution does not allow you to do: re-enable yourself as a candidate. It is not me who is disqualifying you, Evo, it is the Constitution,” he added.

The head of State explained that his Government responded to the list of requests sent by the Morales sector, which is a document of several pages focused on economic and political aspects.

“Here I am, Evo, I will not run away if you want to solve a problem you have with me because I did not accept being your puppet. Come here, I will wait for you here,” Arce told Morales.

Morales and Arce have been estranged since the end of 2021 due to differences in the State Administration that deepened due to the need to renew the national leadership of the MAS, something in which the factions loyal to both have not been able to come to an agreement.

The social sectors that support both leaders called on several occasions for MAS congresses, but the electoral authority did not acknowledge those meetings until both pro-government factions organize a meeting unique in consensus.

Morales’ supporters repeatedly proclaimed him as the “sole candidate” for the 2025 elections, while the block loyal to Arce insists on renewing the leadership of the MAS and questions whether the former ruler is a candidate again.

Morales’ candidacy is a cause of internal controversy within the ruling party, The government has insisted that the former president can no longer run again, while his allied sectors They argue that it can.

EFE