Luis Angel Pinasco, who turned 80 this 2021, is already vaccinated against the coronavirus. The remembered narrator and television host received the first dose this Sunday, April 18, and his daughter Chiara recorded the entire process on her Instagram account.

Both arrived at the facilities of the National Sports Village (Videna) in the afternoon and queued together with the group of older adults who had also arrived at the place to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In the social network, Bruno Pinasco’s sister indicated that no precautions had been taken in the face of the intense sun that appeared at that time. For this reason, he decided to leave some recommendations for those users who also plan to accompany their relatives: “Bring a hat, come with sunscreen and something to drink.”

Finally, and after a few hours, the popular ‘Rulito’ Pinasco could be vaccinated. Chiara did not hesitate to express her happiness while her father was inoculated with COVID-19.

“Rulito vaccinated. What a thrill, my God ” , wrote the host of TEC next to a photograph of the moment in which the remembered sports narrator received the first dose.

Bruno and ‘Rulito’ Pinasco have not seen each other for more than a year due to the pandemic

The host of América Televisión and his father, the popular Luis Angel ‘Rulito’ Pinasco, decided to temporarily distance themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through social networks, the Cinescape presenter revealed that he has not seen his family member since the beginning of the restrictions.

Bruno Pinasco shared a photo where he appears with the remembered commentator and his sister Chiara, and reflected on the impact of COVID-19 on many families. “I haven’t seen my dad for more than a year. Still, he records the voice-overs for the show at his home and we spoke on Zoom. Thanks to technology we have been able to continue working for you ”, he wrote on Instagram.

