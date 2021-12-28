Luis Angel Reddel, the Argentine participant who conquered La voz senior with his powerful talent for tango songs and his moving story of survival, is stable after suffering a stroke in early December.

A few weeks after that accident, the 64-year-old singer reappeared through Instagram to comment to his followers that he is in good health and that he takes walks in his recovery process. “Friends, I missed you” was the title he placed on his publication.

“What’s up good morning. I’m leaving home for a walk and thank God I feel better now. I have to walk to be as before, or better. Join me for a walk. Thank you ”, said in the short video Luis Ángel Reddel, who became a finalist for La voz senior with Eva Ayllón’s team.

Followers celebrate the recovery of Luis Ángel Reddel

After his short video on Instagram where Luis Ángel Reddel is seen walking and recovered, the followers of the Argentine singer did not hesitate to send him positive messages.

“Good news to see him recovered”, “you must take care of yourself, eat healthy and comply with your treatments”, “I am glad that you are better”, “God bless you”, “prompt healing”, “we want to see you back on stage”, “I am happy to see him healthy. I hope that you can continue delighting us with your beautiful voice very soon “,” a hug and let the successes continue “, were some of the messages for the former participant of The senior voice.

Former contestants from La voz senior joined by Luis Ángel Reddel

Luis Ángel Reddel received the support of his former colleagues from La voz senior. Around 20 artists, including the winner Mito Plaza, organized a virtual concert to help their colleague.

“The collaboration is voluntary and is for me, recovery from the stroke that I had on Sunday, December 5,” said the singer to La República.