In mid-April, the host of the Tec program shared on her social networks that her father, the renowned ‘Rulito’ Pinasco, had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This Sunday, May 9, on Mother’s Day, Chiara published an image in which her father is seen receiving the second dose of the vaccine at the Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna).

“The best gift of Mother’s Day !, Rulito for a while!”, He wrote on Instagram. As it is recalled, the Tec presenter is the mother of two girls: Ella, three years old, and Sienna, who was born in 2020.

In just one hour, the publication surpassed 7,000 reactions. Similarly, hundreds of followers expressed their congratulations and good wishes for the well-known television host’s health. Pinasco is remembered especially for having assumed the conduction of tuned sports programs between the 70s and 90s, which includes coverage of eight soccer World Cups. Similarly, in the last two decades, he has played an important role in the Cinescape program, directed by his son Bruno, where he has lent his voice for the narration of informative notes and reports.

‘Rulito’ joins the list of television characters who have been vaccinated, such as Melcochita, Yola Polastry, Adolfo Chuiman or Guillermo Rossini.

