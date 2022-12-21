Once it became known that Guillermo Ochoa would not continue in Coapa because he will return to the Old Continent to play with him salernitana of Serie A, Club América has not sat idly by and has gone in search of the replacement of ‘Paco Memo‘.
In recent hours, different accounts have confirmed that Luis Angel Malagon del Necaxa, will become a new azulcrema element from the Clausura 2023 and although he has not yet signed his contract, he is already in Mexico City due to the Cup for Mexico and it will only be a matter of hours before it is announced by the azulcrema institution.
Malagon He went to Ciudad Universitaria with the Rayos, but was not required by the coach Andres Lillini to play nor to be on the bench. So the goalkeeper was in the visiting team’s box from where he watched the game and took photos with fans.
The Mexican goalkeeper is one of the youngsters in the position who aspire to become a goalkeeper at the new generation national team level and has already gone through minor teams where he was even second goalkeeper with the Under-23 team that won the bronze medal at the Games Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The youth squad of Monarchs Morelia He began to take center stage in Mexican soccer when in what was the rojiamarillo team he won the title to the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa, who later returned to South American football. At a high level and currently he recently returned to Liga MX to be part of Pumas UNAM.
