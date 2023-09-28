August 14, 2023 Maria Fernanda Roblesdaughter of the singer Luis Ángel Franco ‘El Flaco’ died in an unfortunate and tragic incident in the sea of ​​Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The young woman, who went swimming and could no longer get out due to the waves, left a huge void in her family, as well as in those close to her who mourn the departure of a woman who was barely charting her life.

On September 13, daughter of Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ would have turned 22 years old and one day later his first month of death, so his father was questioned by some media outlets about this difficult moment. In an interview taken up on Mara Patricia Escalante’s website, new information is revealed about how the family of the singer of ‘My Last Wish’ has felt María Fernanda and what have those been like? demonstrations.

‘El Flaco’, former vocalist of Banda Los Recoditos, shares details about how his family has felt the presence of his deceased daughter, María Fernanda Robles, one month after her tragic death in Mazatlán. Reveal demonstrations spirituals that comfort the family in this difficult grieving process.

Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ reveals how his daughter has expressed herself/ Photo Facebook: Luis Ángel Franco/ María Fernanda Robles.

Does Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ reveal that his daughter has expressed herself and how she did it?

In an interview, ‘The skinny‘She shared that this moment is the most difficult of her life and how she seeks to understand and find comfort in her daughter’s departure. The day before what would have been María Fernanda’s birthday and a month after her death, the family visited the place where the young woman’s remains rest (Pantheon). During this visit, they experienced a special connection through the presence of butterfliesa bond that the young woman had with these beings.

The butterflies have been recurrent signs of Maria Fernanda for the family, giving them comfort and peace in this difficult time. Although the singer originally from Sinaloa has not yet had this experience, he clings to the hope of receiving a comforting sign from his deceased daughter.

Who is María Fernanda Robles, daughter of Luis Ángel ‘Franco’ who died?

Maria Fernanda Robles She was a cosmetology student with dreams of starting her own business. She met a tragic end after a bad decision to swim in the sea at dawn after a party. This event deeply marked her family and friends, who remember her with affection and love.

Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ reveals that they have felt his daughter and what it has been like/ Photo: DEBATE ARCHIVE and Instagram.

On September 13, 2023, María Fernanda Robles, daughter of the singer Luis Ángel Franco ‘El Flaco’, would have turned 22 years old. Unfortunately, on August 14 of this year, she lost her life in the sea of ​​Mazatlán, Sinaloa. It should be noted that Luis Ángel was not the biological father of her young woman, but since he married her mother he always saw her as his own daughter.

Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’, despite the pain he feels for the loss of his daughter María Fernanda, shares his experience and the special connection that the family maintains with her through spiritual signs. He has also provided messages about the importance of being careful with the decisions that are made (especially aimed at young people).

