The presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

Luis Alejandro Ratti, unknown to local Venezuelan politics, has declared that the primary election of the anti-Chavista forces to choose a presidential candidate, scheduled for October 22, “is not going to happen.” In an interview broadcast on social networks, Ratti argued that this is a process “that is going above the law” and that “the powers of the Venezuelan State” challenge them.

Shortly before, Ratti, who claims to be in the opposition, requested an interpretation appeal before the Supreme Court of Justice, controlled entirely by Chavismo, to request the annulment of the primary election, in addition to requesting the political disqualification of María Corina Machado and other opposition candidates, allegedly for disturbing public peace in the past, “promoting the international blockade against the country and requesting the invasion of foreign forces.”

In a tweet published on his account, he also stated that he would extend a request for the opposition leadership, and Machado in particular, to be investigated before the International Criminal Court, which is carrying out proceedings against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Despite this language, so symmetrical to that used by the Chavista hierarchy, Luis Alejandro Ratti presents himself as a political leader “of the true opposition.” He wants to show himself as an alternative to “a bad government”, that of Maduro, but at the same time he unequivocally distances himself from “the radicals”: those who, in his opinion, promoted violent acts and exposed the nation to foreign intervention, whom he accuses as well as corruption.

Despite Ratti’s efforts and threats, it was finally José Brito, from the Primero Venezuela party, who was in charge of saving him the job and asking the Comptroller General of the Republic for the political disqualification of Machado, a radical opponent whose popularity is rising rapidly in the polls–, which was carried out immediately, under accusations of promoting an international aggression against the country, and of “stimulating” the Venezuelan exodus, for which both Maduro and Diosdado Cabello have been accused so many times by the opposition.

Brito is a former militant of the Primero Justicia party who, along with other deputies, was accused in 2019 of using his position to take steps in Europe trying to lighten the judicial file of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman close to the Maduro government accused of money laundering. , and imprisoned in the United States. The controversy produced the break of these deputies –called, from then on, “scorpions”- with the opposition parties of the Unitary Platform, from which they were expelled, and a harsh personal confrontation. In addition to Brito, this group includes Luis Parra, Bernabé Gutiérrez, Goyo Noriega and Oscar Ronderos.

Brito categorically denies these accusations, as well as his colleagues, furiously fights for his name on any television program and affirms that corruption is rampant on the side of the so-called G-4 (the main opposition parties) and Machado. The icing on the cake is what he has just declared about Alejandro Ratti: in a heated interview with journalist Vladimir Villegas that has gone viral on social media, Brito said that Ratti “is paid by María Corina Machado for doing what he does . A figure that nobody knows, overnight, declares only to favor the Government and asks for disqualifications. I don’t allow anyone to compare me to that rat. I am a politician and I am exercising a right”.

Ratti, whose public exposure has been virtually non-existent until now, has been oblivious to this passionate debate. Despite his interest in behaving like a politician in language and manners, his whole life seems devoted to private practice. He has been a businessman and managed a bookstore-stationery store in his hometown, Maracay. He ran for Congress in the previous decade, but won a minuscule margin of votes. On his Twitter account, he also introduces himself as a “motivator, preacher and lecturer.”

In fact, Ratti is already a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, postulated by the National Action Party, also unknown. With the slogan “For love of Venezuela” he has made the announcement on social networks. On his Twitter account, with just over a thousand followers, he is frequently confronted and insulted by irate anti-Chavistas who accuse him of being a puppet.

“For those who say that nobody knows me: I was a presidential candidate and we fought to expose the false opposition. They respect us on the street, they hate us on Twitter. We will never be with the G-4 and its maricorinos. [voz coloquial y despectiva para aludir a los antichavistas más intransigentes]. We are not going to walk in ambiguity ”, she affirms in his personal account.

Ratti presented himself as a presidential candidate in the disputed elections of May 2018, which opened the international composites of the Venezuelan crisis, in the midst of the veto of almost all known opposition leaders, and in which Nicolás Maduro was re-elected amid various complaints of fraud of the opposition and an important part of the international community. Shortly before election day, Ratti declined in favor of Henri Falcón, the only opposition candidate who could compete.

His role at this moment consists of sending the Chavismo institutions the messages they need to legally process the political decision to annul the political-electoral organizing efforts of the Venezuelan opposition, its primary elections and the election of its leadership.

