Nicholas Bernardino

Among the anxieties of Lazio for the delay on the purchases requested by Sarri are also those created by Luis Alberto. In the evening, the Spanish playmaker published a cryptic story on his Instagram profile, writing: “There is a limit beyond which patience ceases to be a virtue”. And the waving hand emoticon raises concerns in the Lazio environment.

In recent weeks, the renewal until 2027 of the contract expiring in two years with an engagement of around 4 million per season seemed to have dictated a phase of total harmony for the Wizard, relaunched by Sarri in the second half of last season. A summer that finally opened different from the previous ones, often characterized by Lusi Alberto’s desire to return to play in Spain, perhaps in his hometown of Seville. See also Official: Diego Cocca is the new technical director of the Mexican team