Luis Alberto Romero has been one of the leading intellectuals in Argentina for years. Historian, teacher, essayist, columnist, analyst of the present but with a historical perspective -which is so often lacking-. The first reaction in the look that asks you Clarion on the government situation, it is appealing to humor. “Is it not the hypothesis of Alejandro Borensztein? That Alberto Fernández intends to destroy Kirchnerism and Cristina from within and that he moves his pieces in an incomprehensible way? “, alludes to the column published by Borensztein this past Sunday.

– The Government appears engulfed in an internal crisis. An undersecretary, a relevant but minor position, resists being displaced by Minister Guzmán and the President himself, protected by an undoubtedly powerful internal line, La Cámpora, and protected by the vice president herself.

– It is interesting that it is said that Fernández spoke about this with Cristina Kirchner, who agreed and proceeded to authorize Santiago Cafiero to request his resignation, and that the reaction came from Cámpora. This speaks of the autonomy that the Cámpora has, which has its plan to advance in the management of the government and the State, which seems to me not to coincide exactly with that of Cristina Kirchner, who is very focused on the judicial issue. The Cámpora is a multifaceted apparatus, it works alone, it has leaders from very different origins but who are willing to act very disciplined in a group whose objective is not the development of a political program, but rather to capture the power of the State.

– Is there such autonomy from the vice president?

– I think that this group that has been a kind of bodyguard for Cristina, at this point is being an autonomous force. If I looked from the outside, I would say with admirable efficiency; for the sufferer it is quite terrifying.

-Now, if the current vice president was not present, they should legitimize themselves with their own votes, as in fact has already happened in several places.

– That’s where they are going, they are not there yet, but every time they are going to have more leaders with their own electoral bases, in order to continue alone, the day Cristina is gone.

La Cámpora’s answer is, if they remove (Federico) Basualdo, we will all leave and leave the Government stripped. It is not the order of Cristina but of an actor with a certain autonomy who threatens to leave the government in the minority, if this were a parliamentary government. That is, we withdraw from the coalition and they fix themselves.

– Is it expected that they can resign en masse from their positions? Although it is a political organization that builds an epic that refers to the 70s, in those years the objectives were different, not the positions. Today access to the State, and the boxes, appears substantial.

-The observation is interesting because there is a great confusion of assimilating La Cámpora with Montoneros. Except for the symbolic, the epic … it is increasingly difficult to believe when observing everyday behaviors that have nothing epic. In Argentina there is democracy and for many things that are said, the government is accessed in this way, it is not like the 70s, but to capture power using the mechanisms of democracy. It seems to me more assimilable taking an example close to what (Matteo) Renzi did with the Conte government in Italy. If they left, what it would do is precipitate a hole in the government of Alberto Fernández.

-Is this anomalous situation surprising in a government that has been conceived in this way, with Cristina who elected Alberto Fernández, knowing that she was unable to reach her? But at the same time it conditions the President, since he is the majority shareholder of that front.

– There is none, because in the case of Peronism there is no leader other than the president, being in the government, except in the case of Héctor Cámpora (in 1973), but it was for a short time. This is unprecedented and in constitutional history a vice president who has more ascendancy than the president has not happened either, so we are inventing everything.

She is not the majority, I would say that it is the first minority in the front that governs, it needs the othersThere are sectors of Peronism, there are powerful groups that must be taken into account, there are trade unionists, she is permanently negotiating.

– And the role of the President in this situation? Are you affected?

– Fernández is the person who summarizes all the errors of this government and must take charge of them. And it fulfills the function of having a very divided front united. The disavowal that may exist in this case has a limit because everyone needs it to fulfill that function, in that sense it is protected. It is indispensable, and that is its strength.

– And Minister Guzmán?

– I am not clear to what extent he is an economist who made a break in his academic life, or if he wants to enter the political game. In the first case, he is looking very bad in his prestige, when he returns to his business. In the second, he is doing what everyone does, pressuring, moving forward and backward, which is part of the political game that everyone is in.

