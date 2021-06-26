The issue of reinforcements in Boca Juniors does not stop: after the recent arrivals of Norberto Briasco and Esteban Rolón, Xeneize is very close to completing the signing of Peruvian Luis Advíncula.
The 31-year-old experienced player had previously been very close to reaching Boca. However, the Peruvian did not want to leave Rayo Vallecano in the middle of the season as his goal was to move up with the Spanish club, which he achieved days ago.
In this way, his arrival is getting closer and closer as the right-back would have already given the OK: “It is a dream for Advíncula to play in Boca. When this possibility arose, he told me that he would like it and that he do everything possible to bring positions closer and fulfill his dream. The pass is made in 7 on a scale of 10. Juan Román Riquelme He already spoke with him and the chance is concrete “, declared Horacio Rossi (representative of the player) for the program “Como te va”.
The Peruvian player has a current contract until 2022, so if his arrival takes place, Boca would be paying $ 3 million for 100% of his pass.
It is known that Luis Advíncula himself has asked his club to accept Boca’s offer, and his arrival is so close that his representative is in Argentina to close his transfer in the next few days.
Before taking a well-deserved vacation for the great season he had in Spain, Advincula dedicated a great message to all those who trusted him, as well as wishing Rayo Vallecano the best. Message that some have taken as a farewell: “A year ago I was crying heartbroken for not making the playoffs and more because of me, but the beauty of football is that it brings you revenge and a year later it allows me to return to the First Division with this wonderful group. I want to thank God, to my family, the team, the coaching staff and the people who are always supporting us. The Rayo is first rate! Enjoy the holidays “, published on their social networks.
Surely in the next few hours this new signing of the Azul y Oro will become official, where the fans want to have a renowned side, and Advincula is the one.
Leave a Reply