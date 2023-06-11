A combination of traditional knowledge and state-of-the-art technology was what allowed a group of 85 indigenous people and 120 soldiers to find the four children who had been lost for 40 days in the Colombian jungle, according to Luis Acosta, national coordinator of the Indigenous Guard. The first challenge was to gain the trust of the jungle, says this 49-year-old man who was born in Caloto, Cauca, an area more mountainous than jungle, and who was in charge of the search operation from the indigenous side. “The jungle does not understand the human being, it sees him as a danger,” he says. You had to know how to interpret it, not only geographically but spiritually. “The jungle was the one who gave us the children,” he adds. More challenging for the Indigenous Guard, an unarmed community security organization, was building a relationship of trust with the Army. Guard and military have been more opponents than allies for decades, but they managed to successfully combine their knowledge to find the four little ones. “Those boys cried with us, they suffered with us. The military man did not show up there, but the human one,” says Acosta. He prefers to be identified as Lucho and receives EL PAÍS in a cafeteria in front of the Military Hospital in Bogotá, the place where the children were transferred. He waits patiently, and smiling for having been part of the operation that for many seemed impossible.

Luis Acosta with his companions in the jungle, during the days of the search. Courtesy

Ask. Who were the members of the Indigenous Guard who were in the search operation?

Answer. I was the national coordinator and there were Coreguaje guards from Caquetá, the Sionas from Putumayo, Isimali from Meta, from Araracuara, us from Cauca, and about 15 Uitoto people from the children’s family. We were about 85 people in the Guard, working with about 120 soldiers.

Q. Did they feel like they were close to the children? Or was it a surprise to find them?

R. We had found evidence the day before: a cave with the signs of the children and the [perro buscador] Wilson, prints on all of them, so we knew they were close. But, culturally, the jungle had trapped them. So we made a payment, a ritual, and the next day the jungle gave them to us. The jungle is a grandmother, it has its spiritual beings, its goblins, and also the spirit of the children’s mother, who died there and knew that the jungle cared for and protected the children. The jungle does not understand human beings, it sees them as a danger, so when people like us arrive, they say “I’m not going to give up my children just like that.” That is why yagé was taken, a traditional plant that strengthens you spiritually, makes you spirit, makes you understand the jungle and see beyond what one sees. That allowed the young Araracuara guard, who drank yagé and knew how to interpret the jungle, to find them.

P. Where were you when they were found?

R.. In the area, very close. As watch coordinator he was with the soldiers on the ground, not with the generals who did not enter the search area. We found the children in a place where we have passed a thousand times! We sent communications, we moved the entire system very quickly: getting nutrition, medical and spiritual care, helicopters. When I saw them, I saw my children, I remembered them because their mother also died when they were little. I asked that only medical personnel touch them, because we didn’t know what we were bringing that could affect them, like the flu. Everyone wanted to jump on them, but only those who carried them approached. I felt a lot of gratitude. They barely spoke because they were weak, malnourished, but at times they laughed with me. the older girl [que cuidó a sus hermanos] She is a great warrior, a fighter, and those children are now loaded with ancestral, traditional wisdom: the jungle taught them for 40 days how to be great warriors and leaders. They will be a great example for coexistence, for life.

Q. How do you understand that four little ones like them have been able to survive in the jungle?

R. We have survived 500 years, how can we not survive 40 days? The jungle, the territory, has fed us, and they endured because they were prepared, because from childhood they prepare us to understand our territory. You live in Bogotá but you don’t know what Bogotá is, or in Spain but you don’t know what Spain is in depth, or in Germany but you don’t know it well. We are taught from childhood the obligated: they compel us to the trees, to the animals, to the hills, to the water, to the tiger. These children are taught by the jungle, for them moving in the jungle is like for a child from Bogotá moving in a Carrefour. They were educated in the jungle, while children of Bogotá might die the next day. Now I’m worried about it, because this city is not their territory, they should go back to the jungle.

Q. The father wanted to take them out of the jungle for security reasons.

R. Yes, he was threatened. He is already with the children, and we still don’t know what decision he is going to make, whether to stay in the city or return to the jungle.

Q. How did the indigenous guard and the Army complement each other in this search?

R. The Indigenous Guard has organizational, cultural and spiritual capacity. The Army had technical, operational capacity with its ships. The combination allowed us to get to the point where the children were. For example, we used to ride in helicopters but helicopters can’t enter the jungle if the weather isn’t good, and at this time it rains non-stop. Our elders performed ceremonies so that the sky would clear up and they could enter. That is what I mean by a combination of the cultural and the technical. I also saw many soldiers who asked us chimu, a plant that is mambe to have strength and that the snakes do not bite them. I had never seen a soldier chewing or mambeando; I saw him there for the first time. And they taught us to handle the compass and the satellite GPS. We also shared food: they gave us military rations, we gave them toasted coke, cassava, fariña. We shared the message of the grandparents in front of the stove. We share everything.

Q. Is this kind of cooperation exceptional?

R. Yes, this was a very important alliance for Colombia. I see this army very open to meet us, and we are also very open to meet them. I longed for the soldier there, when here [en Bogotá] I despised him. There they longed for the Indigenous Guard, while here they despised us. Now when I see a soldier, I hug him. Those boys cried with us, they suffered with us. There, the military man did not show himself, but the human.

Luis Acosta in Bogota. Santiago Mesa

That for me this is really total peace: getting to know each other. Colombians still don’t know Colombia. The country has been so centralized that it is not known that a girl can give these boys a class on how to live in the jungle, how to get to know it, how to identify elements so that they do not get diarrhea, for example. But that is not science for the western vision of education. The military this time understood that we have to learn from the indigenous people. ‘They know too much’, they told us, and they are going to teach us about emergency situations, about disasters. We had already done coordinations, but this one was much more compact. I think we have to keep doing it.

Q. Was that alliance born from the first day of searching?

R. No, it was born when the president told the Army that he needed the indigenous peoples, they are the ones who know the jungle the most. That was in the second week of searching.

Q. A few days before this operation, the Indigenous Guard was being stigmatized in Bogotá for reaching the center of the city with their batons of command.

R. Yes, we had gone to Bogotá to defend the National Development Plan, and a journalist said that we had “weapons” in the Plaza de Bolívar. The Guard is not that; We are life, we are not death. We are a spiritual weapon, not fire. But there is a lot of ignorance and ignorance, although there is also about the Army: we have to know the heart of the Guard and that of the Army. The truth is that now I see commanders with other principles, another vision. They asked me to give classes on what the indigenous movement is. The war separated us, but this Operation Hope came to rebuild the social fabric of life.

Q. Was it difficult to maintain your morale day after day after so many weeks in which the children could not be found?

R.. We never lost hope, but there were difficult situations: soldiers who beat themselves up, got sick; moments in which we could no longer find a trace of the children. There was a lot of “But where are they?!” We knew they were there, but not where, and there was speculation that the guerrillas had taken them, but no, none of that happened.

Q. What happened to the search dog Wilson?

R. Mother earth called him, the spirit called him and took him to accompany them. Since he was released, he was the one who gave strength to those children when they found him; he gave us directions, he gave us hope. The children fed him. They didn’t eat the military rations, which come in a bag with hot water, something disgusting, but they did eat manoco, cassava and some sweets. I think the jungle finally told us: we give them to the children, but the dog stays.

Q. Didn’t the jungle want to return the puppy?

R. Yes, and Wilson wanted to stay. You will think that this is mythological, but there are many stories of people who have stayed in the jungle and became a spirit.

