The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, was sworn in on Friday for a second and final four-year term in office in the presence of more than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Spain.

According to the criteria of

“I swear before God and the people, for the country and for my honor, to comply with and enforce the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, to protect and defend its independence, to respect the rights and freedoms of citizens and to faithfully fulfill the duties of my office,” said Abinader before receiving the presidential sash from the hands of the president of the Senate, Ricardo de los Santos.

Next, the vice president, the academic and business administrator Raquel Peña, 57, took the oath of office and will continue to serve in the position for the 2024-2028 period.

After that, Abinader, an economist by profession also 57 years old, began his speech, thanking those present.

“I assume with humility, pride and commitment the sacred responsibility that the Dominican people have granted me for the second time,” the president stressed.

“I feel deeply honored to be sworn in after an exemplary electoral process in which Dominicans freely expressed their will and demonstrated once again the democratic maturity we have achieved as a nation,” he said, referring to his wide victory and that of his Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in the elections of May 19.

In his speech, which continues at this time, Abinader highlighted “the stability and good health” of Dominican democracy, as well as “the economic dynamism and the great opportunities that exist here for businesses and investment.”

The inauguration ceremony is being held this time at the National Theater in Santo Domingo, and not at the National Congress, as is customary, in order to accommodate the large number of guests attending the event.

More than a dozen heads of state and/or government will be present at Abinader’s inauguration, including the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the presidents of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo; of Panama, José Raúl Mulino; of Paraguay, Santiago Peña; of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, as well as the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa.

On this day, members of the Abinader Government will also be sworn in.