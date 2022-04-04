Mexico.- Luis, a former Mexican militaryHe decided fight as a volunteer in Ukraine after seeing the images of a pregnant woman who was injured in a Russian bombing of a hospital in the city of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian reminded her of her sister, she told New York Times from in Lviv, a city in the west of Ukraine.

Luiswho preferred not to give his last name, was waiting with other foreign volunteers in a hotel where the Ukrainian government placed them before giving them training.

Read more: Today’s weather forecast: heat wave remains in much of Mexico

After Russia began its invasion in late February, Ukraine announced the creation of a foreign legion and invited people from other countries to fight against Moscow.

The 29-year-old Mexican told the NYT that he had served in the Mexican Army fighting drug cartels.

Read more: I have not done anything to them: AMLO exhibits a woman who called him “poops” in a demonstration

Until last week, he was working as an event photographer in Chihuahua, where he closed his studio, sold his cameras and flew to Poland. He then he drove to Ukraine.

He lied to his parents, his sister and his girlfriend about the trip. He told them that she was going on vacation.

“They would never understand,” he recounted.