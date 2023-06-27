Terrible accident a Not him , in the province of Varese. A big branch broke off from a tree near the church of San Pietro, running over eight people, six adults and two minors , who were leaving the oratory. Unfortunately two of the injured are in serious condition : a woman suffered a trauma to the back and arm and was taken in red code to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. A 7 year old girl however, reported a head trauma and to the face and was intubated and transported by helicopter in red code to Pope John of Bergamo. The other patients were also hospitalized, presenting injuries to their backs and limbs , with yellow code.

the rescue

They rushed to the scene of the accident five ambulancesi fire fightersthe police And two ambulances who immediately gave first aid to the injured people. The parents, the little ones and the animators who were present in the oratory at the time of the accident are still in shock. The cause of the accident, which occurred around 5.30pm, is not yet known. Firefighters have used a fire engine and an off-road vehicle to cut off some parts of the plant and free three trapped people, collaborating with the health personnel to help the injured. Also present were the carabinierithe State Police and the Local police. The mayor of Luino Enrico Bianchiwho rushed up immediately, commented on the incident: “From the first information it seems that without any premonitory sign a tall tree in front of the church of San Pietro broke, running over some people who were underneath, including children. It happened while the young people were leaving the oratory. At least two people are hospitalized in red code”.