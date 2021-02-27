Television success is often in the most unexpected place. Okay, it’s true, it was difficult to start this reflection with a more obvious cliché. But that’s the perfect way to explain a project as unusual as #Luimelia. A series that more than a series is a phenomenon between cult and passion. Even without being of great romances or pastelous soap operas – and although you have not seen a chapter of Love is forever-, this is the discovery that a life full of pandemic dramas and overly serious and presumptuous series needed.

Why would a series derived from a daily period soap be a good idea? It is the most obvious question when reading the description of this project. Perhaps, in an age where audience niches are paramount, we just didn’t know where to look. Everything was born with a lesbian couple (Luimelia, Luisita and Amelia, a kind of Brangelina), from the central family of Love is forever. Without having planned it, the characters found their audience in a place that did not seem the target more logical: social networks and young people. It was simmering — like everything in daily series — but by the time they reached their first kiss, the fanfare was already sounding. The followers were increasingly numerous, noisy and creative, with drawings, heated discussions and fanfics dedicated solely to these characters. They called themselves luimeliers.

#Luimelia It was born as a project made for greater enjoyment of this euphoria. A multidirectional love letter. Two worlds had crossed organically, and the fledgling Atresplayer platform saw the opportunity. After brainstorming several ideas, he opted for the strangest one. He brought this glorious duo to the world today and brought Cupid’s arrows back to work. It was such a rare project that it could only be done by breaking everything established, and giving creativity.

The experiment of moving the persecuted characters from the seventies to the twenty-first century could have remained simple marketing. The screenwriters Camino Sánchez, Diana Rojo and Borja González Santaolalla saw in this opportunity, however, a world of possibilities. They would live off the fan phenomenon and even give it feedback. And, although it helps to catch all the references, jokes and a more elaborate metalanguage than that of Community, it would not even be necessary to meet the characters of Love is forever.

#Luimelia she is playful, fresh, creative, free and original, and she tries to break the rules of the television structure. It has a different look than anything else being done right now. Every week surprises. In that it is more like the episodic melancholy of Master of None Than to a Julia Roberts movie. Luimelia They are pure 21st century in their way of speaking, but also with their cinematographic approach, clearing up, with attention problems and wanting to touch many sticks. Although it may sound negative, that is its greatness. One episode is shot entirely in the back seat of a taxi, another is a black and white experiment in homage to various Woody Allen films (with Madrid turned into Manhattan, and no one teaches Madrid like that) and, curling the curl, another is even dares to break the fourth wall of dialogue with the networks and place the scriptwriters themselves in the center. Everything in capsules of 8 to 12 minutes, at State of the Union, with which it is difficult not to fall in love. Eaten without sugar trappings.

But the most powerful weapon he plays with #Luimelia It is because of the one that has already triumphed in the newspaper: its characters. There is nothing more important to a series than that. The chemistry and naturalness between Paula Usero and Carol Rovira can be touched. They have the charm of those couples that we cannot imagine that they are not a couple in real life. They are the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper of the Spanish series. Although also two actresses like walking around the house; real, fun and deep according to touch. You soon understand that it is not strange that Twitter and Instagram are full of avatars of lovers of this couple. And a vitalist song intoxicates you until the end of the third season, which makes us want to live with them for many more years, no matter how long their episodes and seasons last. Next to the passion of those fans who get angry until the Trending Topic every week that another character receives more minutes; Followers capturing a frame-by-frame chapter to make amends. You too can end up like this. You just have to get between the sheets of a Madrid house for rent.

