—How did you get into Skándalo?

—I liked the world of television and I started going to shows like the traveling comedians and the Monica Zevallos. At that time, I was 17 years old and I went to the public, they called us the ‘caseritos’.

Then, on one of those visits to the Panamericana TV studios (where Mónica worked), a man dressed in black — Skándalo’s manager at that time — came out with a portfolio, made me go to the channel and told me: ‘We make cumbia , you dance? Come to my house on a Friday.’ He called me at 4 pm, but he arrived at 7 pm. I stayed waiting; However, it was worth it.

—How much did they pay you in Skándalo?

—I’m even ashamed to tell it. They paid me S/50 in Lima and S/100 in the province. Then they increased us, they gave us S/100 soles in the capital and S/200 provinces.

I think the most they paid us was US$100 in Lima and US$200 in the province, but that was the limit. We were very poorly paid.

—Did you ever have a problem with your Skándalo teammates?

—Luis (Sánchez) was my ‘soul paw’. Ronald (Trevitazo) was calmer, he was still my friend. But the one I didn’t get along with very well was Ricky (Trevitazo). My relationship with him was terrible, we had a lot of friction, there was no such friendly contact that we have today.

—Did the members of Skándalo write their own songs?

—The manager did everything. At that time, he compiled some songs by other authors, such as the song ‘Mayor Tom (Coming home)’ and from there came ‘Colegiala’. He copied it, made it his own and patented it as such. Several Skándalo songs were copies, I think one or two were written by him.

—Luigui, you are happily married… Does your wife share any family ties with any of your former Skándalo teammates?

—My wife tells me: ‘Honey, I have to tell you something. Ricky (Trevitazo) is my uncle.’ I found out, then, that he is my mother-in-law’s cousin and I hesitated, I told him: ‘You are my great-uncle.’

Luigui Carbajal's wife, Diana García, shares a strong bond with singer Ricky Trevitazo.

—How many years have you been with your wife?

—I’m going to be 42 in December and my wife is 28 years old, she works as a doctor. On many occasions they have thought that my partner Diana is my daughter, I hesitate.

—You have two children, what do they do?

—My oldest daughter is 22 years old. She is going to finish her degree as a Psychologist next year. My other heir, 21. He studies Music Production and works with me in my orchestra.

—What does Danny Rosales mean in your life?

—I have known Danny Rosales for more than 20 years. After Skándalo, he opened the doors to the world of circuses in which I was able to develop, have direct contact with the audience, improvise, animate, improvise. He paid me US$100 to sing two songs.

—How has your foray as a presenter on Radio Panamericana been?

—I am happy for the opportunity to be in an important medium in Peru such as Radio Panamericana, which turns 70 and will celebrate it with El Panatonazo. The event will take place on Friday, November 24 from 6 pm at the Scencia Convention Center, in La Molina, and there will be 16 artists on the same stage: Yahaira Plasencia, Bembé, Álvaro Rod, Son Tentación, Combinación de la Habana, Amy Gutiérrez and Cielo Torres.

—As a result of your participation in ‘Recargados de laughter’, it was speculated that you had maintained a relationship with Mariela Zanetti. Was there a romance between you?

—She is my lifelong friend, I miss her. I spent 11 years in ‘Recargados de laughter’, in which we played a couple. Because we gave each other kisses and hugs, people really thought we were boyfriend and girlfriend.

—Have you met up with your colleagues from ‘Reloaded with Laughter’? Do you know what happened to Óscar Gayoso?

—Sometimes, on a channel or event, I meet my former colleagues, whom I greet with affection. I know that Óscar Gayoso had a health problem and that thank God he was able to recover, but I don’t see it. Last time, we had a conversation with José Luis Aguilar, who was producer of ‘Recargados de laughter’, and with other actors to be able to do the program again. Now that retro is in fashion, I think it could work. I don’t know if there will be the opportunity to work with them again, hopefully God willing.

—How many orchestras do you currently have?

—I now manage two proposals for the public: ‘Ricky and Luigui orchestra’ and ‘El reencuentro de Skándalo’, in which I include Luis (Sánchez). We are doing well, the reception is quite good.