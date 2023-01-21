Marries! Luigi Carbajal announced that he will marry his fiancée Diana García, who is 14 years his junior. Likewise, the singer explained that his wedding will be civil and religious. Despite the age difference, the cumbiambero pointed out that he considers his girlfriend to be a focused woman. As is known, the former member of Skándalo is 41 years old while his partner is 27.

When will Luigui Carbajal get married?

In an interview with a local media outlet, he shared details of his engagement and assured that he was no longer the immature young man he was a few years ago.

“In May I will get married civilly and religiously, but I cannot say that I will hang up my chimpunes because I left the childishness a long time ago. Now my phone is unlocked and I am happy with my girlfriend. She is the right person to take this important step, which is only done once in a lifetime. She is 27 years old, but she is very mature. I’m 41, I’m 14 years older, but it’s not my collagen, because I’m still a kid, ”she told Trome.

Luigi Carbajal announces a wedding. Photo: archive

Luigui Carbajal reveals that his girlfriend’s mother was his fan

On the other hand, he said that his future mother-in-law was his fan when he was part of the cumbia group Skándalo, which reached its peak in the 2000s.