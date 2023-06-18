Luigi Carbajal He was on the set of the program “Send whoever is in charge” this Friday, June 16. The singer did not arrive alone, but accompanied by his son Gian Piero, who referred to the interpreter of “Colegiala”. “My dad is a very hard-working man. It is what characterizes him, ”said he the 21 year old. Given this, María Pía Copello asked the former vocalist of Skándalo to give some emotional words to her heir. “I’m going to cry. It excites me, it makes me happy (…). I admire him because he has desire, he has drive. I see how he studies every day, he gets up early to study. He studies music production and tells me: ‘I want to go study in the United States, and you don’t mind, because I’m going to get a scholarship.’ That says a lot about him. At his age, he is very mature,” he said.

After that, the TV host Maria Pia Copello asked him to Luigi Carbajal to look his son in the eye and make a commitment to him. “I promise my son that he will be the best music producer in Peru. He is very good,” he said. former member of Skandalo with a broken voice.

How was the wedding of Luigui Carbajal and Diana Castro?

The musician Luigui Carbajal went to the married row after saying yes to Diana Castro, a 27-year-old medical student. Through the stories of Instarándula, the details could be seen, since the event took place in the field with a close group.

Did Luigui Carbajal and Mariella Zanetti have an affair?

The comedian recalled what it was like to work with Mariella Zanetti and mentioned that at one point the public thought that in real life he had a relationship with the former dancer. “He ‘Bar Brahma’ it was the strongest sketch on the show. People expected to see the sailor conquer the girl, who was Mariella and with whom he shared 11 years in the sequence. People always thought that there was something between us,” he told Trome.

Zanetti said they did not have a relationship, but did flirt. “I covered Luigui, of course. To this day, when I have a partner, they ask me if I have been with him (Carbajal). They have that doubt, but they will remain with the doubt because I will never say it, ”he added.

Why does Luigui Carbajal not want to return to TV?

After the premiere of “Jirón del humor”, the entry of the comedian Luigui Carbajal was rumored; however, he would not be interested in being part of the cast for a reason.

Luigui Carbajal does not rule out joining the “Jirón del humor” in Latina. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/America Capture

“I prefer to avoid or I would go in case the sequence has nothing to do with that person (Dorita). It is not only with her, but with different people that have happened in my life, both women and men, with whom I have had difficult situations. The truth is that I would enter any program, I don’t mix personal problems with work,” said the comedian.