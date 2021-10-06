The television host Luigui Carbajal proposed to his partner Diana Garcia, who does not belong to the artistic medium, in a small evening in which only his closest family attended. In addition, he assured that the next step they will take will be to buy a house so that they can live together.

In an interview with Trome, the actor commented that he will not let time pass and will get everything ready to get married in 2023. He also denied that Diana is expecting a child because it is not in his short-term plans because the main thing is that the young woman finished her specialization, after having concluded her career in human medicine.

The artist Luigui Carbajal clarified the reason why we do not see any photos of his current partner on his social networks. “If I do not speak much about her, it is to take care of our relationship, but we have already been together for four years,” he told the aforementioned medium.

On the other hand, he confessed that the ring was not so cheap, but he felt it was worth it when he saw his excited face when he handed the ring to him. “The theme of settling down was since we started dating, by the end of the year I turn 40 and it was time to take this big step. I want to stay, as I said, until the end with her, “he said.

Currently, the comedian Luigui Carbajal published some stories where he leaves the country for the United States with who would be his partner’s brother.