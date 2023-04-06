It’s finally available in theaters. Super Mario Bros. The Movietape that has been quite expected by the public of Nintendo since it was confirmed quite some time ago. And now that many have finally had their eye on it, we have realized that the critics have not liked it so much, with ratings opposite to those that the fans have left on movie sites.

This leads us to the fact that there is currently a war between both sides, since some see it as a masterpiece and others as a disaster with a story that feels predictable and even weak like everything it does. Illumination Studios. Everything has reached the ears of Charlie Day, actor who lends his voice to Luigiand indeed, it has already been made sound in the media.

Here are his comments regarding the negative reception of the tape:

I think my harshest critic will probably be a middle-aged man who lives in his basement somewhere. But I think my son will like it.

Although it was not a very long quote, it is clear what he mentions Charlie Day, that is basically that it is a film for children, dedicated mostly to this audience. Of course, there are also nods to those who have been linked all their lives to Nintendobut they can’t make an unnecessarily complex plot because Mario it doesn’t lend itself to that.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is available in theaters.

Via: skynews

Editor’s note: Yes, the plot is not the most complicated in the world, that’s what I realized yesterday that you can go see the tape. However, it’s not like I need it, so criticism from the media is not something we should prioritize.