Lego super mario was presented as a collaboration between the popular toy company and Nintendo, where they sought to “change the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world and how they engage in LEGO experiences.” Since then, interactive toys The series have continued to grow with new adventures that have come through content expansions.

One of the notable additions was that of the beloved Mario’s brother and protagonist of this new expansion. Luigi arrived in a second starting set that is now receiving its most anticipated expansion. The Luigi’s Mansion saga arrived almost two decades ago with a fun proposal that took some of the classic survival horror elements and integrated them with solvency in an adventure for all audiences.

The adaptation of this franchise to the LEGO Super Mario universe comes with three expansion packs for Luigi’s starter set:

The Haunted Game of Luigi’s Mansion: The biggest set and where we will find the King boo , the Trash Bin and the Red Squeezer. We will be able to carry out different challenges, such as rescuing Toad of a painting, discover gems or face a haunted pool table. Available for € 79.99.

This past week, Super Mario’s eternal rival, SEGA’s blue hedgehog, put a date and price on a complete set that would include Sonic and Doctor Robotnik along with a setting inspired by the unforgettable first level of Sonic The Hedgehog, Green Hill Zone. As for Luigi’s funny horror saga in video games, the latest installment took Mario’s brother on vacation to a haunted hotel, an ideal setting for a great adventure of action and puzzles Which we talked about in our analysis of Luigi’s Mansion 3.

