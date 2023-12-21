For those who do not have it in mind until now, Nintendo has confirmed that they will launch a remake of Luigi's Mansion Dark Moongame originally released in 3DSand that will now take the leap into switch with slight graphical improvements and finally leaving aside the saw teeth that were noticeable on said console. And now that the topic is on the rise, interesting facts have been revealed such as the inspiration for the personality of the brother of Mario that they used for this second adventure.

As shared by the channel known as Did You Know Gaming?it is mentioned that the scary green plumber would have taken part of the personality of Mr Bean to have some English comic skills that many have instantly recognized. And in fact, the team in charge of development and which is now owned by Nintendo, Next Level Gameswanted to give the character the definition of a foolish hero, solving problems thanks to clumsy acts that come out of fear.

Likewise, it is striking that they wanted to change the gameplay for the second installment, it was more on the hack and slash side, until Shigeru Miyamoto suggested that things be directed like in the first title, this so that people understood that the style of play was a trademark of Luigi. This advice was reflected in the final product that arrived in the first months of 2013, also when the third part arrived for switch in it 2019.

Remember that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD arrives in summer 2024.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: Although this remaster is not going to have many changes, I will not deny that I am going to buy it because of the nostalgia that comes from wanting to play this title completely in HD and with the benefits of the Nintendo Switch's Oled screen. So call me Nintendo's submissive, but he will do it without hesitation.