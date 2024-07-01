ElAnalistaDeBits’s latest video has put Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Compared to the Original for Nintendo 3DSand as you might expect the differences between the two versions of the game are truly enormous.

We are probably facing one of the clearest demonstrations of what a remaster can do Graphically: While the geometry and animations have remained the same, the game has seen a significant increase in resolution.

At the same time, all textures have been replaced with superior quality textures, often revolutionizing the visual impact of the various scenarios present within the campaign, as well as the appearance of the characters themselves.

It’s a shame that the developers didn’t also aim for a doubling of the frame rate, thus remaining anchored to the 30 frames per second of the original Luigi’s Mansion 2, but also in terms of sound effects there are several improvements.