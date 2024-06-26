Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD launch trailer it’s a funny series of jumps from the chair for poor Luigi, who doesn’t seem to be the right type for this kind of situation. Exploring a haunted house? Maybe not, but in the game you have to do it.
Having received Professor Strambic’s desperate request for help, the lesser-known of the Mario brothers will have to take up his trusty Poltergust 5000 again and use it to suck up all restless spirits that he will find along the way, while searching for the fragments of the Dark Moon.
The ancient artifact has in fact fallen to pieces, creating chaos among the ghosts who have literally gone mad and threaten the tranquility of the scenarios that we will find ourselves visiting during the game’s exciting campaign.
A great remake
If you have read our review of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, everything is already clear to you: the remaster of the 2013 adventure It’s in great shape on Nintendo Switch, with improved graphics and some nice new features that add further depth to the experience.
Of course, it’s also true that the original structure divided into missionsdesigned for the Nintendo 3DS, sets limits that today are very difficult to digest and which in fact are out of place with what we are used to seeing.
However, these are aspects to which it is possible to turn a blind eye, especially given the atmosphere of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, its excellent level design, the captivating puzzles and a control system very well optimized for the Nintendo hybrid console.
