Like every Tuesday, the UK physical game sales chartLast week we saw Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD beat the competition and take first place, but apparently the dominance of the plumber in the green uniform lasted only a few days, leaving the way open to the evergreens Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24the latter in first position probably also thanks to the Euro 2024 fever.

Elden Ring, on the other hand, remains stable at fourth and seventeenth place, riding the success of the gigantic expansion Shadow of the Erdtree released at the end of last month. We also find some titles in the top positions that had previously disappeared from the top 20, such as The Witcher 3 GOTY, It Takes Two and F1 24.