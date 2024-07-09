Like every Tuesday, the UK physical game sales chartLast week we saw Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD beat the competition and take first place, but apparently the dominance of the plumber in the green uniform lasted only a few days, leaving the way open to the evergreens Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24the latter in first position probably also thanks to the Euro 2024 fever.
Elden Ring, on the other hand, remains stable at fourth and seventeenth place, riding the success of the gigantic expansion Shadow of the Erdtree released at the end of last month. We also find some titles in the top positions that had previously disappeared from the top 20, such as The Witcher 3 GOTY, It Takes Two and F1 24.
Few releases, same ranking
For the rest, the English chart reflects the classic situation that is created in the videogame market during the summer months: with the publication rate of the big productions that slows down drastically, inevitably the top positions are all occupied by the usual well-known names, such as Minecraft, GTA 5, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and so on. The only real new entry that appears in the top 20 is the JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, which takes the nineteenth position.
- EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Elden Ring
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft
GTA 5
F1 24
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
It Takes Two
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Sonic Superstars
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Sims 4: For Rent
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit – Remastered
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak
Nintendo Switch Sports
