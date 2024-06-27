Nintendo announces that from today Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is finally available on Nintendo Switch all over the world. The title originally released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 it shows itself in all its splendor in the launch trailer that we include below. Good vision!

LUIGI’S MANSION 2 HD – AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 27, 2024, ONLY ON NINTENDO SWITCH!

THE HUNT FOR LUIGI’S GHOSTS IS BACK BEHIND EVERY HERO THERE IS A LITTLE FEAR: ONE OF THE MOST LOVED ADVENTURES OF THE LUIGI’S MANSION SAGA ARRIVES ON NINTENDO SWITCH

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, bringing to the new generations an improved version of the second chapter of the beloved series starring a scary, but in his own way brave ghost-hunting Luigi. A great return, which consolidates the individual growth of the brother of the famous video game plumber Mario, who has transformed over the years from a simple supporting character to a true hero. The puzzle-packed adventure through the terrifying mansions of Cupavalle is available starting June 27, 2024!

Milan, 27 June 2024 – The “jump” from supporting character to protagonist is short and Louisthe iconic plumber brother of Mario, he demonstrated this on several occasions. One of these dates back to the year 2013, when Luigi’s Mansion 2 saw the light on Nintendo 3DS. The action video game sequel to the first successful chapter of the series, previously released on GameCubewas welcomed with great enthusiasm by the public and is now preparing to return to the console family too Nintendo Switch in a completely updated graphic design. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD it is in fact available from June 27 to allow all enthusiasts to relive an unforgettable ghost hunt, even in company!

The character of Louis made its first appearance in 1983as second player in Mario Bros.the arcade video game successor to Donkey Kong which conquered arcades in the early ’80s and began one of the most famous sagas of all time. Initially, Louis he was not endowed with particular characteristics, distinguishing himself from his brother Mario solely because of his height and the green color of his clothes. It was in 1988with Super Mario Bros. 2which began to reveal Luigi’s personality, thanks in large part to the introduction of special abilities such as his ability to jump higher than his brother. It was then in 2001 that Luigi saw his rise to protagonist, thanks to Luigi’s Mansion for Nintendo GameCube. In this game, Luigi showed real individuality for the first time, revealing to the world a slightly scary, but at the same time very determined side of his character. The game was a success, thanks above all to the transformation of Luigi from a faithful partner to a hero in all respects, a hero in whom everyone can recognize themselves, capable of legitimizing the inevitable particularities of an individual such as fear, defects and imperfections and of achieve every goal with a little effort. This humanization found its final dimension in the film Super Mario Bros. – The Moviea film that conquered the box office in 2023 and which consolidated the evolution of Louis as key character in the Super Mario universe, coming to play a crucial role in the resolution of the plot and in the defeat of the antagonist Bowser.

Developed following the expert guidance of Shigeru Miyamotocreator of Super Mario and mentor of this project, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD it’s a action adventure video game rich in brain teaser and set in Cupavalleinside five mansions infested following the shattering of the Dark moon. A mysterious incident that will lead Professor Strambic to call Luigi to restore peace in the valley thanks to his Poltergust 5000a special vacuum cleaner equipped with a strobobulb that allows you to reveal and stun ghosts before sucking them up and which will be of great help in solving the many brain teaser present in various settings. The fun also continues in company, both online and via local communication Nintendo Switch! Together with a maximum of 3 friends, in fact, it will be possible to test your skills within the Chaos Towera building full of challenges and special ghosts, not present in the main adventure.

Everything is ready to help Louisto once again face the red Bullies, the blue Occultini, the yellow Blenny and the inevitable Boos, in this journey full of surprises and mysteries available starting from June 27, 2024exclusively on the console family Nintendo Switch. A great return that is committed to bringing a timeless classic to new generations of players, preserving and enhancing the legacy of his iconic characters and his unforgettable story, and confirming once again that at the end of the day… we are all Luigi.

This software includes modes or features that require an Internet connection and a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online.