Tomorrow it will finally be available Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, the remastered version of the classic Nintendo game, now coming to Nintendo Switch. The game costs €59.90 and is the Italian version and can be pre-ordered on . Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

It’s technically one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, but obviously it is now unlikely that there will be a discount moments before launch. Payment will only take place at the time of shipment, as always, which should still be quick.