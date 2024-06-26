Tomorrow it will finally be available Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, the remastered version of the classic Nintendo game, now coming to Nintendo Switch. The game costs €59.90 and is the Italian version and can be pre-ordered on . Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
It’s technically one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, but obviously it is now unlikely that there will be a discount moments before launch. Payment will only take place at the time of shipment, as always, which should still be quick.
What does Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD offer?
This video game offers a updated graphics for Nintendo Switch in HD. It allows up to four players to play in local wireless mode or online to face the Tower of Chaos, a mode that includes content that is not present in the main adventure.
The base game mixes elements of exploration and puzzles in the shoes of Luigi, who must enter many rooms, gardens and haunted cemeteries to get rid of the ghosts. The game is set in Cupavalle: there the mysterious Dark Moon that kept the ghosts at bay has fallen to pieces and our task is to put it back together.
