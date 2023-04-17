The film Super Mario Bros. immediately enjoyed great success at the box office, grossing 500 million dollars in just two weeks, an absolute record for a film production based on a video game. Fans of the mustachioed hero, stirred up by the spectacularity of the work, began to clamor for Nintendo to make new films starring other characters in the franchise.

The voice actor of Bowser, Jack Blackhas expressly stated that he wants to work on a film starring the iconic villains of the saga. The fans, on the other hand, seem to be awaiting a work that puts the center of attention with much more trepidation Louisthe brother of Mario. Although these are first rumors that are far from confirmed, and which must therefore be taken with a grain of salt, it seems that Nintendo is already at work. As highlighted by a user on Redditin fact, a page LinkedIn seems to confirm that a spin-off starring Luigi is already in development.

Nintendo and Illumination have obviously not given any confirmation about it, but it is likely that Super Mario Bros. The Movie has paved the way for a series of feature films based on the famous franchise created by Nintendo. The work, in fact, is destined to enter history thanks to the broken record, thanks to the ability of the developers to make film production very similar to a gameplay of Super Mariothanks to the introduction of various elements taken directly from the video game.